Girona vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | May 28th 2023

Girona continue their hunt for European football when they welcome Real Betis to the Estadi Montilivi in round 37 of La Liga on Sunday.

The Blanquivermells sit one point behind the Conference League qualification places, while Manuel Pellegrini's men need a point to secure their spot in the Europa League.

Girona suffered another blow in their quest for a place in Europa as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Celta Vigo last Tuesday.

The Blanquivermells have failed to win their last three matches, picking up two points from a possible nine, having won three consecutive games preceding that run.

With 49 points from 36 matches, Girona are currently ninth in the La Liga standings, one point adrift of the Conference League qualification places.

Elsewhere, Real Betis failed to return to winning ways in midweek as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Getafe on home turf.

This followed a goalless draw with Sevilla on May 21 which brought their run of two back-to-back wins to an end.

However, Real Betis have all but secured their spot in the Europa League as they sit sixth in the league table, six points above seventh-placed Osasuna.

Girona vs Real Betis Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Real Betis have been utterly dominant in this fixture, having picked up 10 wins from the last 13 meetings between the sides.

Girona’s only win came in March 2010, when they edged out Los Verdiblancos 1-0 at the Estadio Benito Villamarín, while two games have ended all square.

Real Betis are on a five-match winning streak against this weekend’s hosts and are unbeaten in their last 11 clashes, claiming nine wins and two draws.

Girona have won all but one of their last five home matches, with a 2-1 loss to Villarreal on May 20 being the exception.

Pellegrini’s side are winless in six of their last seven away matches across all competitions, losing four and claiming two draws since the start of March.

Girona vs Real Betis Prediction

Victory this weekend will do Girona a great deal in their pursuit of a place in Europe and we expect them to come out guns blazing. However, given Real Betis’ dominance in this fixture, we fancy them leaving with a draw at the Estadi Montilivi.

Prediction: Girona 1-1 Real Betis

Girona vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last seven meetings)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the last six clashed between the teams)

