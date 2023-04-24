Girona vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th April 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Girona lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important encounter at the Estadio Montilivi on Tuesday.

Girona vs Real Madrid Preview

Girona are currently in 11th place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent over the course of their campaign. The Catalan outfit slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Real Valladolid over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this match.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive in recent weeks. Los Blancos eased past Celta Vigo by a 2-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Girona vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have a good recent record against Girona and have won four of the last seven matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Girona's two victories.

Girona have lost only two of their five games against Real Madrid in La Liga, with both their defeats coming in 2018.

Real Madrid have won only two of their five matches against Girona in La Liga - their lowest win rate against a single opponent in the competition.

Girona held Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture and could become the first newly-promoted team since Levante in the 2017-18 season to avoid defeat against Los Blancos in both league games in a single season.

Girona have won four of their last five matches at home in La Liga and have won their last two such games in the competition.

Girona vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have been in impressive form in recent weeks and will be intent on giving Barcelona a run for their money in the title race. Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior can be lethal on their day and will need to step up this week.

Girona have troubled Real Madrid in the past and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day. Real Madrid are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Girona 1-3 Real Madrid

Girona vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Karim Benzema to score - Yes

