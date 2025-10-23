Girona vs Real Oviedo Prediction and Betting Tips | October 25th 2025

Girona will face Real Oviedo at the Estadio Montilivi on Saturday in the 10th round of the 2025-26 La Liga campaign. The home side have endured yet another difficult start to their season and will be desperate for a win on Saturday as they look to climb up from the bottom of the pile.

Ad

They suffered a 2-1 away defeat to reigning champions Barcelona last time out and had looked set to be headed toward a point on the road thanks to Axel Witsel's first-half acrobatics before their opponents scored the game-winner in the 93rd minute.

Real Oviedo have not fared much better than their weekend opponents in La Liga this season, as the newly-promoted side continue to readjust to life in the top flight. They marked their return to action after the international break with a 2-0 home defeat to Espanyol, conceding twice in the second half and counting themselves fortunate not to have shipped more.

Ad

Trending

The visitors, who sit 19th in the table, are level on points (6) with their weekend opponents and will exit the drop zone with maximum points on the road on Saturday.

Girona vs Real Oviedo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 16 meetings between Girona and Oviedo. Both sides have won five games apiece, with their other six contests ending in draws.

The two teams last faced off in a La Liga 2 clash back in March 2022, which Girona won 2-1 to register a fifth consecutive unbeaten outing in the fixture.

Oviedo are the lowest-scoring side in La Liga this season with a goal tally of four after nine matches.

Girona have the worst defensive record in the Spanish top-flight this season, with a goal concession tally of 19.

Ad

Girona vs Real Oviedo Prediction

Blanquivermells have won just one of their last 11 La Liga games, stretching back to last season. However, they beat Valencia 2-1 in their last home game to end a six-game winless streak at the Estadio Montilivi and will be looking to build on that this weekend.

Oviedistas are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have lost five of their last six outings. They are massive underdogs heading into Saturday's game and could lose this one.

Ad

Prediction: Girona 1-0 Real Oviedo

Girona vs Real Oviedo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Girona to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last four matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More