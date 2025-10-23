Girona vs Real Oviedo Prediction and Betting Tips | October 25th 2025

Girona will face Real Oviedo at the Estadio Montilivi on Saturday in the 10th round of the 2025-26 La Liga campaign. The home side have endured yet another difficult start to their season and will be desperate for a win on Saturday as they look to climb up from the bottom of the pile.
They suffered a 2-1 away defeat to reigning champions Barcelona last time out and had looked set to be headed toward a point on the road thanks to Axel Witsel's first-half acrobatics before their opponents scored the game-winner in the 93rd minute.
Real Oviedo have not fared much better than their weekend opponents in La Liga this season, as the newly-promoted side continue to readjust to life in the top flight. They marked their return to action after the international break with a 2-0 home defeat to Espanyol, conceding twice in the second half and counting themselves fortunate not to have shipped more.
The visitors, who sit 19th in the table, are level on points (6) with their weekend opponents and will exit the drop zone with maximum points on the road on Saturday.
Girona vs Real Oviedo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 16 meetings between Girona and Oviedo. Both sides have won five games apiece, with their other six contests ending in draws.
- The two teams last faced off in a La Liga 2 clash back in March 2022, which Girona won 2-1 to register a fifth consecutive unbeaten outing in the fixture.
- Oviedo are the lowest-scoring side in La Liga this season with a goal tally of four after nine matches.
- Girona have the worst defensive record in the Spanish top-flight this season, with a goal concession tally of 19.
Girona vs Real Oviedo Prediction
Blanquivermells have won just one of their last 11 La Liga games, stretching back to last season. However, they beat Valencia 2-1 in their last home game to end a six-game winless streak at the Estadio Montilivi and will be looking to build on that this weekend.
Oviedistas are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have lost five of their last six outings. They are massive underdogs heading into Saturday's game and could lose this one.
Prediction: Girona 1-0 Real Oviedo
Girona vs Real Oviedo Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Girona to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last four matchups)