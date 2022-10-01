Girona vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd October 2022

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Real Sociedad lock horns with Girona in an important clash at the Estadio de Montilivi on Sunday.

Girona vs Real Sociedad Preview

Real Sociedad are currently in eighth place in the La Liga standings and are yet to hit their stride this season. La Real edged Espanyol to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Girona, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Catalan outfit suffered a 2-1 defeat against Real Betis last month and will need to bounce back in this match.

Girona vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Sociedad have a slight edge over Girona and have won two out of the nine matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Girona's one victory.

Girona are winless in their four matches against Real Sociedad in La Liga but have managed to play out draws in three of these games.

Real Sociedad have won only one of their last seven games against Girona away from home, with their previous such victory coming in 1942.

Girona have won three of their last five home games in La Liga - one more than they had managed in the 22 top-flight home games preceding this run.

Real Sociedad have won three of their last four La Liga games away from home - one more than they had managed in the 11 such games preceding this run.

Girona have managed an average of 54% possession in La Liga this season - the second-highest amongst newly-promoted teams in Europe's top five leagues.

Girona vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Sociedad have an impressive squad at their disposal and will want to be at their best in this fixture. The likes of Mikel Merino and Martin Zubimendi can be effective on their day and will want to control proceedings in this fixture.

Girona have shown flashes of their potential this season but will need to be more consistent to secure a top-half finish. Real Sociedad are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Girona 1-3 Real Sociedad

Girona vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Sociedad to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexander Sorloth to score - Yes

