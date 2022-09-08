Girona vs Real Valladolid Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th September 2022

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Girona take on Real Valladolid in an important clash at the Estadio Montilivi on Friday.

Girona vs Real Valladolid Preview

Girona are currently in 12th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Catalans were held to a 1-1 draw by Mallorca in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Real Valladolid, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The away side edged Almeria to a 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Girona vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Valladolid have a slight edge over Girona and have won six out of the 15 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Girona's five victories.

Girona are winless in their last two league matches against Real Valladolid and have failed to find the back of the net in both these games.

Real Valladolid have lost only one of their last nine games away from home against Girona in all competitions and will need to improve the record at the Montilivi.

Girona's 1-1 draw against Mallorca last week ended a 16-game run without a draw in La Liga - their longest such run in the top flight.

Real Valladolid are winless in their last 12 La Liga games away from home - their longest such streak in the league since September 2018.

Girona have scored goals from their last 10 attempts from the penalty spot and have succeeded in 13 of their last 15 attempts - the third-best streak in La Liga.

Girona vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Girona have shown flashes of their top-flight potential this season and have a point to prove in the coming weeks. The Catalan outfit can pack a punch on its day and will be intent on a top-half finish this season.

Real Valladolid are dangerously close to the relegation zone at the moment and cannot afford to drop points in this match. Girona are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Girona 2-1 Real Valladolid

Girona vs Real Valladolid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Girona

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Girona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Valentin Castellanos to score - Yes

