Girona vs Real Valladolid prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

Girona host Real Valladolid at Estadi Montilivi on Saturday in the Segunda Division, hoping to arrest their downward spiral.

The Blanquivermells have lost each of their last three games in the league and languish in 20th position with just four points from their opening five games.

Head coach Michel is under pressure to produce results as the disappointment of last season's La Liga promotion failure still lingers.

Real Valladolid haven't covered themselves in much glory either, sitting in ninth place with seven points, having won twice so far.

Girona vs Real Valladolid Head-To-Head

Real Valladolid have won almost half of their clashes with Girona, triumphing on six occasions from 13 games.

The Catalan outfit have beaten them only four times before, the last of which came in February 2017.

Girona Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-W

Real Valladolid From Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-D

Girona vs Real Valladolid Team News

Girona

Christian Stuani was a big miss for the Blanquivermells in the loss to Malaga last week. The Uruguayan hitman sat out the clash with discomfort in his pubis and remains a doubt for the game.

If he makes it, either Nahl Bastos or Samuel Saiz might have to drop to the bench once again if head coach Michel persists with a 4-3-3 formation.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Christian Stuani

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Real Valladolid

In the latest training session, striker Shon Weissman was absent due to personal reasons, but may still start the game on Saturday. Jawad El Yamiq will be out for two to three weeks after suffering an injury in the match against Tenerife.

The injured quartet of Hugo Vallejo, Raul Carnero, Pablo Hervias and El Hacen continue their recovery.

Injured: Jawad El Yamiq, Hugo Vallejo, Raul Carnero, Pablo Hervias, El Hacen

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Girona vs Real Valladolid Predicted XI

Girona (4-3-3): Juan Carlos; Arnau Martinez, Juanpe, Bernardo Espinosa, Jairo Izquierdo; Ibrahima Kebe, Pol Lozano, Aleix Garcia; Oscar Urena, Nahuel Bustos, Samuel Saiz.

Real Valladolid (3-4-2-1): Jordi Masip; Diogo Queiros, Kiko Olivas, Javi Sanchez; Luis Perez, Ruben Alcaraz, Roque Mesa, Lucas Olaza; Oscar Plano, Toni Villa; Shon Weissman.

Girona vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Neither side are in a particularly good run of form at the moment, having been defeated in their last couple of games.

As we saw earlier, the Pucela have a good record against their Catalonia rivals, so the psychological advantage may help them avoid a third consecutive defeat.

Prediction: Girona 1-1 Real Valladolid

