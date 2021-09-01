Girona vs Sporting Gijon prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

Looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the new Segunda Division season, Sporting Gijon travel to Estadi Montilivi to face Girona on Friday.

The hosts head into the game off the back of a 2-1 defeat against SD Ponferradina and will be looking to quickly return to winning ways.

Following their promotion playoff heartbreak against Rayo Vallecano, Girona kicked off their new Segunda Division campaign in fine fashion as they claimed a 2-0 opening-day win over SD Amorebieta.

However, they quickly came crashing back to earth as they failed to win any of their subsequent two outings.

Míchel’s men head into Friday’s game fresh off the back of a 2-1 defeat at the hands of SD Ponferradina last Tuesday.

Girona have managed just one win in their last six games across all competitions, losing four and picking up one draw.

Meanwhile, Sporting Gijon have enjoyed a fine start to the new season, picking up two wins and one draw from their three games.

David Gallego’s side claimed a 2-1 win over Mirandas where Jean-Sylvain Babin and Pedro Díaz scored in either half to hand the visitors their first defeat of the season.

Sporting Gijon have picked up seven points from the nine available and are currently third in the Segunda Division table.

Girona vs Sporting Gijon Head-To-Head

Sporting Gijon head into the game with a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming four wins from their previous 11 encounters.

Girona have picked up three wins, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Girona Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-D-L

Sporting Gijon Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-W

Girona vs Sporting Gijon Team News

Girona

Uruguayan defender Santiago Bueno remains the only guaranteed absentee for the hosts as he is currently recuperating from a knee injury.

Injured: Santiago Bueno

Suspended: None

Sporting Gijon

The visitors, on the other hand, have a clean bill of health and we expect head coach David Gallego to name his strongest XI on Friday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Girona vs Sporting Gijon Predicted XI

Girona Predicted XI (4-3-3): Juan Carlos; Arnau Martinez, Juanpe, Bernardo Espinosa, Jairo Izquierdo González; Ramón Terrats, Aleix García; Gabriel Martínez, Samu Sáiz, Alejandro Baena; Cristhian Stuani

Sporting Gijon Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diego Mariño; Guille Rosas, Jean-Sylvain Babin, Marc Valiente, Vasyl Kravets; Pedro Díaz, José Gragera; Aitor García, Francisco Villalba, José Luis Rodríguez, Uroš Đurđević

Girona vs Sporting Gijon Prediction

Sporting Gijon have begun their campaign on the front foot, picking up two wins and one draw from their three games so far. Meanwhile, the visitors have struggled to get going since their opening-day win over Amorebieta.

Looking at past results between the two sides, this should be another cagey and fiercely contested game. With that said, we predict the spoils will be shared between the two sides.

Prediction: Girona 1-1 Sporting Gijon

Edited by Peter P