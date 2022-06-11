Girona vs Tenerife prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division Playoff Final 2021-22

Girona take on Tenerife at the Estadi Municipal de Montilivi in the first leg of the Spanish Segunda Division Playoff Final on Saturday, with both sides being in similar form recently.

Girona finished 6th in the table and will be heading into the game off the back of a 2-0 win against Eibar last time out, coming back from a 1-0 deficit in the first leg. Michel's side have been in inconsistent form of late, having won two of their last five games. They will look to turn things around with a a win against Tenerife on Saturday to take a step closer to securing promotion.

Tenerife will be confident heading into the fixture having beaten Las Palmas in both legs of the semi-finals. The two wins snapped a three-game losing streak for Luis Ramis' side and they will look to take that momentum into the first leg against Girona on Saturday.

Both sides will want to secure an advantage heading into the second leg of the playoff final later this month and that should make for and enthralling contest.

Girona vs Tenerife Head-to-Head

Tenerife have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides having won four of their last fieve meetings, with Girona winning only won.

Tenerife got the better of Girona during the regular season, winning both home and away against Michel's side.

Girona Form Guide: W-L-D-W-L

Tenerife Form Guide: W-W-L-L-L

Girona vs Tenerife Team News

Girona

Girona have no new injury worries following their 2-0 win against Eibar last time out. Michel will have a full strength team to choose from for the game on Saturday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Tenerife

Tenerife came away unscathed from their 2-1 win against Las Palmas last time out. Pablo Larrea is still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Pablo Larrea

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Girona vs Tenerife Predicted XI

Girona Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Juan Carlos; Jairo, Bernanrdo, Santiago Bueno, Arnau Martinez; Aleix Garcia, Pol Lozano; Borja Garcia, Samu Saiz, Alex Baena; Cristhian Stuani

Tenerife Predicted XI (4-4-2): Juan Soriano; Jeremy Socorro, Jose Leon, Nikola Sipcic, Shaq Moore; Jamelli, Aitor Sanz, Michel Herrero, Victor Mollejo; Eladio Zorrilla, Mario Gonzalez

Girona vs Tenerife Prediction

Both sides have been in similar form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

We predict a tight game, with neither side coming out on top in a draw.

Prediction: Girona 1-1 Tenerife

