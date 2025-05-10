Girona vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th May 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Girona lock horns with an impressive Villarreal side in an important encounter at the Estadio Montilivi on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Girona vs Villarreal Preview

Villarreal are currently in fifth place in the La Liga standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Yellow Submarines eased past Osasuna by a comprehensive 4-2 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Girona, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The Catalan outfit defeated Mallorca by a narrow 1-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Girona vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Villarreal have a good recent record against Girona and have won eight out of the last 14 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Girona's five victories.

Girona have won only two of their last 11 matches at home against Villarreal in all competitions, with their previous such victory coming by a 2-0 margin in a Copa del Rey match in 2012.

Alongside Real Betis and Barcelona, Villarreal are the only La Liga team that has managed to win four matches away from home against Girona in the competition.

Girona played out a 2-2 draw against Villarreal in the reverse fixture last year and could pick up points in both their matches against the Yellow Submarines in a single season for the first time in their history.

Girona are unbeaten in their last two matches in La Liga.

Girona vs Villarreal Prediction

Villarreal have an impressive squad at their disposal and have a good historical record in this fixture. Ayoze Perez can be lethal on his day and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Girona have failed to hit the heights they achieved last season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong on Saturday. Villarreal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Girona 1-3 Villarreal

Girona vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Villarreal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Villarreal to score first - Yes

