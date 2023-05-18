Girona vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | May 20th 2023

Girona will welcome Villarreal to the Estadi Montilivi on Saturday in a clash between two La Liga teams with European aspirations for the next season.

Both teams have enjoyed similar results in their last four league outings, recording three wins and playing one draw. The hosts are in seventh place in the league table with 48 points.

The visitors are in fifth place with 57 points. If they both finish in the same spots at the end of the season, Villarreal will earn a place in the UEFA Europa League group stage and the hosts will earn a place in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers.

The hosts played a 2-2 draw against Real Sociedad last week, with goals from Yan Couto and Cristhian Stuani late in the first half helping them come back from two goals down.

The visitors recorded an impressive 5-1 home win over Athletic Bilbao last week, thanks to braces from Álex Baena and Nicolas Jackson while one goal came courtesy of Aitor Paredes' own goal.

Girona vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 12 times in all competitions since 1971, with just four meetings coming in La Liga. All games have produced conclusive results with eight wins for the visitors and four games going the hosts' way.

The visitors are on a four-game winning run against the hosts at the moment, keeping clean sheets in these wins as well.

Interestingly, Girona's last two wins against the visitors have come in their travels.

Girona have won their last four home games in La Liga, scoring 10 goals and conceding just four times in that period.

The hosts have suffered just one defeat in their last nine league outings.

The hosts have outscored the visitors 54-52 in the league this season. Interestingly, they have the best-attacking record in the competition behind Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid.

Girona vs Villarreal Prediction

Blanquivermells have seen an upturn in form recently and have suffered just one defeat since March. At home, they have recorded four wins in a row, including a 4-2 win over Real Madrid last month. Interestingly, they are yet to record a win at home in La Liga over Villarreal.

El Submarino Amarillo have won three of their last four league games but are winless in their last two away games. Nonetheless, they have won four games against the hosts with an aggregate score of 6-0 and will be looking to make it five wins in a row.

The two teams head into the clash in good form. Girona will be counting on their home advantage while the visitors will count on their recent record against the hosts.

A loss will hurt the chances to finish in the top seven for both teams and considering their current form, we expect them to settle for a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Girona 2-2 Villarreal

Girona vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Nicolas Jackson to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes