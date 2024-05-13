Girona vs Villarreal Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | La Liga 2023-24

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Villarreal take on an impressive Girona side at the Estadio Montilivi on Tuesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Villarreal are currently in ninth place in the La Liga standings and have been in poor form so far this season. The Yellow Submarines edged Sevilla to a narrow 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Girona, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Catalan outfit played out a 2-2 draw against Deportivo Alaves last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Girona vs Villarreal Head-to-Head

Villarreal have a good recent record against Girona and have won seven out of the last 12 matches played between the two teams. Girona have managed five victories against Villarreal and will look to make amends ahead of this fixture.

Girona form guide: D-W-W-W-L

Villarreal form guide: W-L-W-W-D

Girona vs Villarreal Team News

Girona

Arnau Martinez is serving a suspension at the moment and will be unavailable for selection. Joel Roca is injured at the moment and will be sidelined for this clash.

Injured: Joel Roca

Doubtful: Ricard Artero

Suspended: Arnau Martinez

Villarreal

Yeremy Pino, Eric Bailly, and Alfonso Pedraza are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Juan Foyth is carrying a knock at the moment and is unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: Yeremy Pino, Eric Bailly, Alfonso Pedraza

Doubtful: Juan Foyth

Suspended: None

Girona vs Villarreal Predicted XI

Girona Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gazzaniga; David Lopez, Eric Garcia, Blind, Gutierrez; Herrera, Aleix Garcia; Couto, Martin, Savio; Dovbyk

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jorgensen; Femenia, Bailly, Mosquera, Cuenca; Akhomach, Comesana, Parejo, Baena; Guedes, Sorloth

Girona vs Villarreal Prediction

Girona have consistently punched above their weight this season and are currently competing with Barcelona for second place. Artem Dovbyk has been excellent this season and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

Villarreal have been in poor form this season and have a point to prove going into this game. Girona are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Girona 3-2 Villarreal