Can Bordeaux survive relegation from Ligue 1?

The 2008-09 Ligue 1 champions, Girondins de Bordeaux, are currently stuck at the foot of the Ligue 1 table and glare at the possibility of a relegation.

If relegated, it would mark the end of their 29-year stay in the country's top-flight football.

With eight games to go, they are five points off safety at the moment.

This has been the most turbulent season for the club in recent years both on and off the field. While many of the supporters have long given up on their dream of a European comeback, the way this season has paned out has further thrown them into disillusionment.

Off-field troubles plague Bordeaux

With ten defeats in their last 12 outings, David Guion's men look wretched for the season.

Swiss Ramble @SwissRamble However, TV rights appear to be stagnating. The Premier League had to cancel its lucrative Chinese deal after non-payment, while the huge new Mediapro deal in France collapsed. The new Bundesliga deal is 5% lower than the old one, while Serie A rejected Sky offer as too low. However, TV rights appear to be stagnating. The Premier League had to cancel its lucrative Chinese deal after non-payment, while the huge new Mediapro deal in France collapsed. The new Bundesliga deal is 5% lower than the old one, while Serie A rejected Sky offer as too low. https://t.co/Kc1hN0T9zx

To complicate their current predicament on the field, they also stand to lose their majority shareholder, Gerard Lopez, who is trying to sell the club. Lopez, who arrived last summer as an eleventh hour stakeholder after King Street Capital put the club into administration, seems to be heading the same way as the former owners. This would only compound their financial troubles after Spanish news outlet Mediapro canceled their Ligue 1 TV rights deal last season.

The situation is a major concern for the Girondins faithful and the implications of a relegation will hurt everyone at the club. However, Bordeaux have to blame themselves for even being in this situation in the first place.

Defensive frailties a major concern

No French team in the last decade has conceded 70 goals at this time of the season in Ligue 1, except for Bordeaux. On average, they have conceded more than two goals per game.

They started the season on the wrong foot, failing to address their defensive shortcomings. With as many as four U-23 defenders in their first team, it was sooner than later that they would have been exposed. So they were just three games into the season when Nice thrashed them 4-0. Apart from Marcelo Filho, they do not even have a single defender in their squad with at least three years of Ligue 1 experience.

The rest has been a bloodbath for them.

From a 5-2 thrashing at the hands of Strasburg to a 2-0 defeat to 10-man Troyes, they have seen it all.

They also lost plenty of cash after deciding to fire head coach Vladimir Petkovic after losing 6-0 to Rennes. Despite the managerial changes, Guion has failed to inspire any change in fortunes. Operating with limited resources, his only hope of survival rests with his two men up front - Ui Jo Hwang and Albert Elis.

Hwang was instrumental with his crucial goals last season which orchestrated their survival. This time around, time seems too short for Bordeaux to cajole a miracle.

Edited by Diptanil Roy