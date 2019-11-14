GISB and She Kicks Football Academy partner to empower women in sport

GISB Program Director - Neel Shah with Indian National Player and Founder of She Kicks FA - Aditi Chauhan during the partnership announcement

India’s home for sports management, the Global Institute of Sports Business (GISB) provides its students with world-class sports management education that combines classroom learning with practical exposures. The future sports professionals are able to rub shoulders and learn from global sports industry pioneers and have relevant education.

Women’s sport in India has shown a tremendous growth trajectory both on and off the pitch, superstars in various sport are emerging as role models for young Indian girls. The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2020 being hosted in India also adds to that change in direction. GISB has been a constant advocate for women’s sport and has also invested in a Semi-professional Women’s Football team – GISB Blue Flames in the Adidas Creators Premier League.

Taking this philosophy ahead, GISB has entered into an affiliation with the She Kicks Football Academy, an academy that promotes girls in football based out of Delhi. The academy is founded by Aditi Chauhan, the Indian National team Goalkeeper.

Aditi is the first Indian female footballer to play for a professional football club (West Ham United F.C Women) in the UK. She also played a pivotal role in the Indian women football team’s triumph in the 2012 South Asian Football Federation Women’s Championship.

Through this partnership, GISB students will have the opportunity of being a part of the women’s football revolution. GISB will host Aditi and other sports management professionals from the She Kicks Football Academy at the campus in Mumbai for industry interactions. The aspiring sports managers will also have the opportunity to work on Live Projects and select students will have an opportunity to intern with the academy.

She Kicks FA, which has been working for women’s development in sport on the field will also have the opportunity to empower girls off the field in the business side.

“We are proud to partner with Aditi who is a role model for many young and aspiring female footballers. At GISB, we believe firmly in empowering women through sport and this partnership aligns directly with our values.” said Neel Shah, Program Director, GISB.