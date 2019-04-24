GISB students participate in the Premier League Football Development Week

GISB Students get an exclusive opportunity to see the Premier League Trophy in India

As part of the live projects of The Global Institute of Sports Business, GISB played host to Premier League Youth Sides from Arsenal FC and Leicester City FC for the Premier League Football Development Week. The teams were in Mumbai for the ISL Youth Games where they participated in a tournament with the U-14 teams of Reliance Foundation Young Champs and Mumbai City FC.

The Global Institute of Sports Business provides opportunities for its students to participate in live projects to provide them with the necessary understanding and experience of the rapidly growing sports landscape. Through these opportunities the students are able to engage with leaders from the business of sport and gain invaluable knowledge to further their aspirations of working in the sports Industry.

The activities began at the Cooperage football ground, Churchgate where the youth teams were introduced to select young leaders from the OSCAR foundation and the students at GISB. The common love for football sparked instantaneous conversation between the youth teams, the young leaders and GISB Students including aspects of their lives, personal interests, favourite sports persons and future predictions for the end of the football season.

This was followed by a visit to the OSCAR community homes and schools in Cuffe Parade, where all the three groups participated in interactive games and had the opportunity to form a personal connect with one another as they shared their life’s journey and future aspirations. A notable attendee amongst the visiting teams was Les Ferdinand, the 10th highest goal scorer in Premier League history.

OSCAR Foundation Young Leaders, GISB Students and Premier League Youth teams get to know each other personally

The second half of the day was at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Santacruz where the Premier League contingent were introduced to India’s fastest growing sport, Kabaddi by the Star Sports team that organizes the Pro Kabaddi League. The two teams watched on eagerly as the game was introduced with great vigour and detail which led to the teams participating in a friendly match. This session also had the coaches from both teams learn the sport and challenge each other.

Premier League players, coaches and staff participate in a game of Kabaddi

The next day began at the St. Xavier’s school Airoli. With the students of the school unable to contain their excitement as they were awaiting the next generation of superstars to arrive. The youth teams were given a warm welcome and immediately took to the school playground and began to play games specially designed by the students of GISB and India on Track. The next segment of the day included a visit to the 'Children of God' orphanage led by the GISB Students.

The two youth teams introduced themselves to the children of the orphanage which was followed by a small ceremony which was conducted by the orphanage as they handed over their handmade gifts to the Premier League staff and thanked them for their visiting. The players and staff decided to indulge in a game of cricket which was followed by the Premier League staff and youth players plying their trade with bat and ball for the first time. The day ended with smiles across all the camps. The Arsenal team so touched moved and inspired that they decided to stay back at the orphanage and distribute gifts to the children, and made a promise to return soon.

Premier League Youth Teams playing cricket with children from the orphanage

“To have the opportunity to meet the youth teams of Arsenal and Leicester City is something I could never have imagined along with a chance to interact with Premier League officials and learn about their interests in India was just the type of exposure I need to succeed in the sports industry.” said GISB student Aman Solanki who also is also a semi-professional footballer currently representing Dena Bank FC in the MDFA Elite Division.

Select students also had the opportunity to participate in the Premier Skills program, a coach the coaches program conducted by the Premier League and the British Council. The sessions were conducted by coaches from Arsenal FC and attended by many coaches from clubs in the Indian Super League.