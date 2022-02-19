"Gives me a lot of new energy"- Manchester United's Donny Van de Beek feels Everton is a good fit for him

On-loan Manchester United midfielder Donny Van de Beek believes his move to Everton has provided him with a chance to start afresh.

The Toffees brought the Dutchman in on loan until the end of the season during the January transfer window.

Van de Beek has started well under new boss Frank Lampard and was one of Everton's best players in their 3-0 victory against Leeds United last weekend.

The midfielder will be raring to go again when the Toffees take on Southampton tonight (February 19) in the Premier League.

In a conversation with Sky Sports, Van de Beek said (as quoted by ToffeeWeb):

“A new area, new teammates, a new coach it's a new start. This gives me a lot of new energy.”

Everton @Everton ✍️ Donny van de Beek is a Blue!✍️ Donny van de Beek is a Blue! 🔵✍️ https://t.co/Aiv8PfFT3Z

The 24-year-old also believes he can help the club achieve their ambition to constantly move up the Premier League table.

Van de Beek added:

“If you see where the club is in the table, they also want to [move] up and I also as a player, I want to go again, show what I can do. I think this combination is good.”

Everton are currently 16th in the league standings with just 22 points from 22 matches. They will need to string together some positive results to avoid being dragged into a relegation fight.

Victory against Southampton tonight could potentially take them up to 14th and put them eight points clear of 18th-placed Norwich City.

Donny Van de Beek will look to put Manchester United nightmare behind him at Everton

When Manchester United signed Van de Beek from AFC Ajax in the summer of 2020, many believed it was a good move for both parties. The Dutchman had impressed with his boyhood club in the Eredivisie and in Europe, running Ajax's midfield with a keen eye for goal.

However, after a goal on his Manchester United debut, Van de Beek was simply not given enough playing time at any point to prove himself. He ended up making exactly 50 appearances for the club before moving to Everton, but averaged just 37 minutes per contest.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored In the space of four days since making his debut for Everton, Donny van de Beek has ranked up nearly twice as many minutes (121) for the Toffees as Manchester United (69 mins in 6 months) in the Premier League this season In the space of four days since making his debut for Everton, Donny van de Beek has ranked up nearly twice as many minutes (121) for the Toffees as Manchester United (69 mins in 6 months) in the Premier League this season 😜 In the space of four days since making his debut for Everton, Donny van de Beek has ranked up nearly twice as many minutes (121) for the Toffees as Manchester United (69 mins in 6 months) in the Premier League this season https://t.co/5T763XQoOG

Having made a temporary switch to Goodison Park, Van de Beek will now look to re-establish his game once again. His start to life in the blue half of Merseyside has been bright and the 24-year-old will hope to put up some good displays on a consistent basis.

