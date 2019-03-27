Global Institute Of Sports Business ties up with LaLiga club SD Eibar

The strategic alliance creates unique opportunities for students to intern with the top-flight Spanish football club

MUMBAI, 26 March 2019: In a first-of-its-kind partnership, the Global Institute of Sports Business (GISB) today announced their affiliation with LaLiga club SD Eibar.

The strategic tie-up provides a platform for GISB students to deepen their football business knowledge through a series of projects and interactions with the Spanish club and creates internship opportunities in Spain to select aspiring sports managers.

SD Eibar will leverage the Mumbai based Institute’s extensive network to connect with industry influencers and build their understanding of the Indian football landscape.

The club was promoted to the top-tier of Spanish football in 2014. Fondly called as ‘Los Armeros,’ the football team is based in Eibar, Gipuzkoa, in the autonomous Basque Country.

The Global Institute of Sports Business is an industry-driven approach to sports management education with a clear focus on furthering individual growth, fostering student employability and generating sector impact.

GISB offers its students a post-graduate degree in Sports Management certified by Madrid, Spain based Instituto Superior de Derecho y Economía (ISDE) a globally renowned Law and Business educational institution.

“We are glad to have partnered with GISB. Our entry point in India is unique unlike any other European football clubs till date and hence we had to choose a partner that fulfills our objectives. GISB ticked all boxes as being a sports industry-oriented educational institute, they are strategically well-placed to help us expand our knowledge of India and build relationships with the right partners,” said Eduardo Valdés Jiménez, International Business Development Coordinator, SD Eibar.

As a part of the affiliation, GISB will serve as an on-ground knowledge hub for the LaLiga club.

The Institute will further allocate class time for students to undertake research projects to support SD Eibar with the planning, execution and evaluation of India based programs and initiatives.

The club will facilitate SD Eibar officials to conduct football workshops for GISB students throughout the Academic year and create the opportunity for at least one deserving student to intern at the club’s front office in Eibar, Spain.

“We are excited to enter into this association with SD Eibar. This partnership will not only provide our students with an in-depth understanding of what goes into running a club in a top-tier league like LaLiga, it will build a connect between India and Spain through sports management education,” said Neel Shah, Program Director, GISB.

