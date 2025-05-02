Go Ahead Eagles vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2025

Go Ahead Eagles will host AZ Alkmaar at De Adelaarshorst on Sunday in another round of the 2024-25 Eredivisie campaign. The hosts will be keen to return to winning ways and move higher up on the league table.
GA Eagles returned to league action with a disappointing goalless draw against relegation-threatened Almere City after defeating Sunday's opponents on penalties in the KNVB Beker final to win their first trophy in 92 years. The hosts are winless in their last four league games but will be less pressed considering their cup win automatically qualifies them for the Europa League.
AZ Alkmaar are in much worse form, having only picked up one win in their last 10 games across all competitions and are winless in their last seven league outings. The visitors, who needed a 97th-minute equalizer in their 1-1 draw against NAC Breda last weekend, have missed out on direct European qualification and will only hope to get back to winning ways in a bid to find form ahead of the qualification playoffs.
Go Ahead Eagles vs AZ Alkmaar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Sunday will mark the 55th meeting between the two sides. GA Eagles have won 12 of their previous matchups, 16 have ended in draws, while AZ have won the remaining 26.
- GA Eagles are winless in their last 11 league games in this fixture.
- De Kaasboeren have an outstanding goal-scoring record against Sunday's hosts, having scored 31 goals across the last 10 editions of this fixture.
- Kowet have scored 52 goals so far in the league. Only the top five teams in the league table have scored more.
- AZ have the joint-third best defensive record in the Dutch top flight, having only conceded 34 goals all season.
Go Ahead Eagles vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction
The sides are very closely matched and will likely both be satisfied to share the points. Kowet will, however, be boosted by their impressive home form, having only lost twice in the league at home this season.
The visitors will rely on their dominant record in recent editions of this fixture to get a result, but will need to overcome their poor form to avoid another disappointing defeat.
Prediction: Go Ahead Eagles 1-1 AZ Alkmaar
Go Ahead Eagles vs AZ Alkmaar Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in four of the hosts' last five matches)