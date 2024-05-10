Go Ahead Eagles vs AZ Alkmaar prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2023-24

Go Ahead Eagles welcome AZ Alkmaar to De Adelaarshort for the penultimate matchday of the Eredivisie campaign on Sunday. The home side are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Fortuna Sittard.

AZ Alkmaar, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 comeback home win over Twente last week. They went behind to Sem Steijn's fifth-minute strike. Ruben van Bommel drew the game level in the first minute of the second half while Vangelis Pavlidis scored the match-winner in the 66th minute.

The win left them in fourth spot, having garnered 61 points from 32 games. Go Ahead Eagles are eighth on 43 points.

Go Ahead Eagles vs AZ Alkmaar Head-to-Head

AZ Alkmaar have 31 wins from the last 65 head-to-head games. Go Ahead Eagles were victorious in 17 previous games while 17 ended in draws. Their most recent meeting came in August 2023 when AZ Alkmaar claimed a 5-1 home win.

Go Ahead form guide: D-L-L-D-D

AZ Alkmaar form guide: W-W-W-L-L

Go Ahead Eagles vs AZ Alkmaar Team News

Go Ahead Eagles

There are no injury or suspension concerns for the home side.

Injury: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

AZ Alkmaar

Jordy Clasie (groin) and Dave Kwakman are unavailable due to injuries. Lequincio Zeefuik, Bruno Martins Indi, Mayckel Lahdo, Lewis Schouten and Sem Westerveld are doubts for the game.

Injuries: Jordy Clasie, Dave Kwakman

Doubtful: Lequincio Zeefuik, Bruno Martins Indi, Mayckel Lahdo, Lewis Schouten, Sem Westerveld

Suspension: None

Go Ahead Eagles vs AZ Alkmaar Predicted XI

Go Ahead Eagles Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jeffrey De Lange (GK); Bas Kuipers, Joris Kramer, Gerrit Nauber, Mats Deiji; Willum Thor Willumsson, Evert Linthorst; Oliver Edvardsen, Philippe Rommens, Bobby Adekanye; Thibo Basten

AZ Alkmaar Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matthew Ryan (GK); Mees de Wit, Riechedly Bazoer, Penetra, Yukinari Sugaware; Sven Mijnans, Kristijan Belic, Dani de Wit; Ruben van Bommel, Vangelis Pavlidis, Ibrahim Sadiq

Go Ahead Eagles vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction

Go Ahead Eagles currently hold a six-point gap in the race for European competition and need just one point from their last two games to guarantee their place in the Conference League playoff.

AZ Alkmaar, for their part, boosted their hopes of making the top three and qualifying for the UEFA Champions League. Their victory over Twente saw them cut the gap to the Enschede outfit to two points with two games left.

Maarten Martens' have won their last three games on the bounce and we are backing them to extend this winning streak.

Prediction: Go Ahead Eagles 1-2 AZ Alkmaar