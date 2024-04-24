Go Ahead Eagles vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | April 25th 2024

The Eredivisie returns with a fresh set of fixtures as newly-crowned KNVB Beker champions Feyenoord journey to De Adelaarshorst to take on Go Ahead Eagles on Thursday.

Having lost the last seven meetings between the sides, Rene Hake’s men will head into the game desperate to get one over the visitors and continue their push for European football.

Go Ahead Eagles continue to struggle for results at the business end of the season as they fell to a 2-1 loss against FC Utrecht last time out.

Hake’s side have now failed to win their last three games and have picked up just five points from a possible 18 since early March.

This drop-off in form has seen Go Ahead Eagles fall to eighth place in the Eredivisie table, just two points above ninth-placed Sparta Rotterdam outside the UEFA Europa Conference League playoff places.

Elsewhere, Feyenoord clinched their 14th KNVB Beker title last Sunday when they secured a 1-0 victory over NEC Nijmegen in the final.

This was in keeping with their impressive run of results in the Eredivisie, where they are unbeaten in 16 back-to-back games, dating back to December’s 2-1 loss against PSV Eindhoven.

With 72 points from 30 matches, Feyenoord are second in the league standings, nine points behind league leaders PSV.

Go Ahead Eagles vs Feyenoord Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With nine wins from the last 14 meetings between the sides, Feyenoord boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Go Ahead Eagles have picked up four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared once.

Feyenoord are on a seven-match winning streak against Hake’s men in all competitions, stretching back to a 1-0 defeat in November 2016.

Go Ahead Eagles have lost just one of their last six home matches while claiming two wins and three draws since January 2014.

Feyenoord are on a 16-game undefeated run in the Eredivisie, picking up 12 wins and four draws since a 2-1 loss against PSV back in December.

Go Ahead Eagles vs Feyenoord Prediction

The last four meetings between Go Ahead Eagles and Feyenoord have produced a staggering 25 goals and we anticipate another action-packed contest on Thursday.

Feyenoord boast the firepower needed to get the job done and we see them claiming all three points at De Adelaarshorst.

Prediction: Go Ahead Eagles 1-4 Feyenoord

Go Ahead Eagles vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Feyenoord to win

Tip 2: First to score - Feyenoord (The visitors have opened the scoring in five of their last seven games against Go Ahead Eagles)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals in four of their last five clashes)