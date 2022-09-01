Go Ahead Eagles vs Feyenoord prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2022-23 

Feyenoord and Go Ahead Eagles will battle for three points in an Eredivisie matchday five fixture on Saturday.

The visitors fell to a 1-0 defeat against Sparta Rotterdam at the same ground last weekend, with Tobias Laritsen scoring the only goal of the game in the first half to give Sparta all three points.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, cruised to a comfortable 4-0 home win against FC Emmen. All four goals came after the hour mark, with Santiago Gimenez providing an assist and a goal in the rout.

Go Ahead are yet to register their first points of the campaign after four games and sit in the relegation zone. Feyenoord, meanwhile, are third in the standings and are two points behind joint-leaders PSV and Ajax.

Go Ahead Eagles vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head

Feyenoord have 41 wins from their previous 70 games against Go Ahead Eagles. Saturday's hosts have been victorious on 11 occasions, while 18 games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in May, where Bryan Linssen's 71st-minute strike guided Feyenoord to a 1-0 away victory.

Go Ahead Eagles form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L

Feyenoord form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-L

Go Ahead Eagles vs Feyenoord Team News

Go Ahead Eagles

Martijn Berden and Finn Stokkers are unavailable due to injury, while Gerrit Nauber is a doubt. Rashaan Fernandes is suspended after seeing red in the Sparta defeat.

Injured: Martijn Berden, Finn Stokkers

Doubtful: Gerrit Nauber

Suspended: Rashaan Fernandes

Unavailable: None

Feyenoord

Marcos Lopez, Mats Wieffer and Igor Paixao have been ruled out with injury. There are no suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injured: Marcos Lopez, Mats Wieffer, Igor Paixao

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Go Ahead Eagles vs Feyenoord Predicted XIs

Go Ahead Eagles (4-2-3-1): Jeffrey De Lange (GK); Bas Kuipers, Justin Bakker, Jay Idzes, Jamal Amofa; Philippe Rommens, Enric Llansana; Bobby Adekanye, Oliver Edvardsen, Evert Linthorst; Isac Lindberg

Feyenoord (4-2-3-1): Justin Bijlow (GK), Marcus Pedersen, Jacob Rasmussen, Gernot Trauner, Lutsharel Geertruida; Quinten Timber, Orkun Kokcu; Oussame Idrissi, Javairo Dilrosun, Sebastian Szymanski; Danilo

Go Ahead Eagles vs Feyenoord Prediction

Go Ahead Eagles have started the season in disastrous fashion, having lost all four league games so far. Their job won't get any easier when they welcome one of the elite teams in the Eredivisie.

Feyenoord have a knack of getting the job done when they are favourites and should claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Go Ahead Eagles 0-3 Feyenoord

