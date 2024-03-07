Go Ahead Eagles vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8th 2024

Go Ahead Eagles and PSV Eindhoven get round 25 of the Eredivisie underway when they lock horns at De Adelaarshorst on Friday.

Peter Bosz’s men head into the weekend on a 15-match winning streak against the hosts and will look to extend their 29-year dominance in this fixture.

Go Ahead Eagles returned to winning ways last Saturday when they edged out RKC Waalwijk 1-0 on home turf courtesy of a second-half strike from Jakob Breum. This followed a 3-0 defeat at the hands of FC Twente on February 25 which saw their five-game unbeaten run in the league come to an end.

With 37 points from 24 matches, Go Ahead Eagles are currently sixth in the Eredivisie table, six points behind Twente in the Europa League qualification spot.

Elsewhere, Guus Til came up clutch for PSV Eindhoven as he netted a 71st-minute penalty to hand them a 2-2 draw against Feyenoord at the Philips Stadion last Sunday. Bosz’s men have now gone seven consecutive games without defeat across all competitions, claiming four wins and three draws since a 1-0 loss against Feyenoord in the KNVB Beker on January 24.

PSV Eindhoven have picked up 66 points from their 24 Eredivisie matches so far to sit top of the league table with a ten-point cushion over second-placed Feyenoord.

Go Ahead Eagles vs PSV Eindhoven Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

PSV Eindhoven have been imperious in the history of this fixture, claiming 20 wins and one draw in the last 21 meetings between the sides.

Go Ahead Eagles are unbeaten in six of their last seven games, claiming four wins and two draws since the third week of January.

PSV head into the weekend as the only side yet to taste defeat in the Eredivisie this season, claiming 21 wins and three draws in their 24 matches so far.

Rene Hake’s men have won just one of their last six Eredivisie home games while losing three and picking up two draws since the start of December.

Go Ahead Eagles vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

While Go Ahead Eagles have put together a fine run of results in recent weeks, they will meet to show their mettle on Friday as they take on a PSV side who are yet to suffer defeat in the league this season.

Bosz’s men have been utterly dominant in this fixture and we see them claiming a 16th straight win over the hosts.

Prediction: Go Ahead Eagles 1-3 PSV Eindhoven

Go Ahead Eagles vs PSV Eindhoven Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSV to win

Tip 2: First to score - PSV (The visitors have opened the scoring in nine of their last 10 games against Go Ahead Eagles)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals in five of their last seven clashes)