Go Ahead Eagles vs PSV prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2022–23

Go Ahead Eagles will welcome PSV to De Adelaarshorst on the second matchday of the Eredivisie on Saturday.

Go Ahead Eagles lost their opening game against AZ Alkmaar 2-0, to plop themselves down to 16th spot above only two teams. The Pride of the Ijssel finished 13th last season and have not won a top-flight title since 1932-33.

Perhaps the absence of four key players could explain the below-par showing of the Deventer-based team at AFAS Stadion on Sunday. Those players will likely be out of the picture against PSV but Go Ahead Eagles will hopefully take pains to avoid humiliation before local fans.

PSV launched their campaign in style with a 4-1 thrashing of FC Emmen before 30,000 home fans on Saturday. The Eredivisie vice champions did not fall short of expectations as they underlined their title credentials for the new season. Boeren also have injury concerns, with up to five players declared unfit for the Deventer trip, including Brazilian left-back Mauro Junior. However, that should not be cause for great concern as PSV boast of quality replacements that can get the job done.

Go Ahead Eagles will likely have two missions to accomplish: avoid a second defeat in a row and put an end to PSV’s domination at De Adelaarshorst.

Go Ahead Eagles vs PSV Head-to-Head

All of their last five clashes have been won by PSV, with three of them being away victories.

Go Ahead Eagles form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-D

PSV form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Go Ahead Eagles vs PSV Team News

Go Ahead Eagles

Centre-back Gerrit Nauber, right wingers Jahnoah Markelo and Rashaan Fernandes have been sidelined with muscle injuries. Forward Martijn Berden is under treatment for an ulnar fracture.

Injury: Gerrit Nauber, Jahnoah Markelo, Rashaan Fernandes, Martijn Berden.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

PSV

Defenders Olivier Boscagli and Mauro Junior have been sidelined with knee and groin injuries respectively. Forwards Noni Madueke and Carlos Vinícius are healing from ankle and hamstring injuries, while Yorbe Vertessen recently underwent an appendectomy.

Injury: Olivier Boscagli, Mauro Junior, Noni Madueke, Carlos Vinícius, Yorbe Vertessen.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None

Go Ahead Eagles vs PSV Predicted Xls

Go Ahead Eagles (4-4-2): Jeffrey de Lange (GK), Mats Deijl, Jamal Amofa, Jose Fontan, Bas Kuipers, Willum Thor Willumsson, Evert Linthorst, Enric Llansana, Oliver Valaker Edvardsen, Finn Stokkers, Isac Lidberg

PSV (4-3-3): Walter Benitez (GK), Philipp Mwene, Jordan Teze, Armando Obispo, Philipp Max, Ibrahim Sangare, Guus Til, Joey Veerman, Ismael Saibari, Luuk De Jong, Cody Gakpo

Go Ahead Eagles vs PSV Prediction

PSV will aim for victory in a bid to grab the league’s top spot but the hosts will hold out as much as possible. We expect an action-packed encounter between the two sides.

PSV are billed to carry it off once again at De Adelaarshorst – a familiar ground for the visitors.

Prediction: Go Ahead Eagles 1-2 PSV

