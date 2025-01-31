Go Ahead Eagles vs Twente Prediction and Betting Tips | February 2, 2025 

Go Ahead Eagles host Twente at De Adelaarshorst on Sunday in the Eredivisie. The hosts are seventh in the league table with 31 points from 19 matches.

Go Ahead beat Groningen 2-1 in their last match, Oliver Antman opened the scoring after five minutes before Milan Smit came off the bench to score the winner in stoppage time with his maiden strike for the club.

Twente, meanwhile, lost 2-1 to NAC Breda in their last league outing but returned to winning ways on the continental stage, beating Malmo and Besiktas in the final two rounds of games in the UEFA Europa League League Phase to climb into the qualification playoff spots.

Twente are fifth in the Eredivisie with 34 points from 19 games.

Go Ahead Eagles vs Twente Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 70th meeting between Go Ahead Eagles and Twente, who lead 38-17.

Twente have won their last three league games in the fixture, scoring thrice in each outing.

Go Ahead are without a clean sheet in four games in the fixture.

All five of the Tukkers' league defeats this season have come on the road.

Go Ahead Eagles vs Twente Prediction

The Eagles have won their last three league outings and are undefeated in competitive action since losing to Twente in December. They have won their last five home games on the trot.

Meanwhile, Joseph Oosting's men have won their last two matches after losing three of their previous four. They have, however, lost their last three domestic games on the road, and the trend could continue.

Prediction: Go Ahead 2-1 Twente

Go Ahead Eagles vs Twente Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: GA Eagles

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in six of their last eight matchups.)

