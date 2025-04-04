Go Ahead Eagles vs Utrecht Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6th 2025

Go Ahead Eagles will host Utrecht at De Adelaarshorst on Sunday in another round of the 2024-25 Eredivisie campaign. The hosts will be looking to return to winning ways and keep pushing for European qualification in the final weeks of the season.

GA Eagles suffered a 3-2 defeat to Feyenoord last weekend, putting an end to their four-game winning streak as they failed to capitalize on their chance to climb up to fifth place in the league table. The hosts remain in seventh place but will be looking to gain more points in the next couple of games to move higher up the table and secure direct qualification to Europe.

Utrecht have also lost just one of their last five games but are three places and six points clear of their weekend opponents in the league table. The visitors, who picked up a 2-0 home win over Heerenveen last time out, are only a point away from Champions League playoffs qualification and will be keen to get as many points as possible in the coming weeks to achieve this.

Go Ahead Eagles vs Utrecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 60th meeting between the two sides. GA Eagles have won 16 of the previous matchups, and 14 have ended in draws, while Utrecht have won the remaining 29.

Both teams have two wins and a draw in the last five editions of this fixture.

GA Eagles have a decent goalscoring record in this fixture with 12 goals scored across the last 10 competitive meetings with Utrecht.

The visitors have managed just one clean sheet in their last seven competitive games in this fixture.

Only four teams in the Dutch top flight have scored more goals this season than GA Eagles’ 49.

Go Ahead Eagles vs Utrecht Prediction

The two sides are closely matched going into the weekend fixture but GA Eagles will receive a considerable boost from their home advantage, having only lost two home league games all season.

Utrecht will also be confident to get a result thanks to having the second-best away record in the Eredivisie this season, but will need to be at their best to get all three points.

Prediction: Go Ahead Eagles 1-1 Utrecht

Go Ahead Eagles vs Utrecht Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in four of the hosts' last five matches)

