Go Ahead Eagles vs Vitesse Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th November 2023 

Go Ahead Eagles host Vitesse at the De Adelaarshorst on Sunday in the 2023-24 Eredivisie, looking to return to winning ways after consecutive draws.

Since returning from the international break, René Hake's side saw two goalless draws against Sparta Rotterdam and Almere.

With 15 points in the bag from 10 games, the Kowet are in fifth position of the league table, eight points behind fourth-placed Feyenoord.

However, on Thursday, Go Ahead overcame Koninklijke HFC 4-1 in the first round of the KNVB Cup. Yassine Bouchnafa put the hosts ahead in the 86th minute but Gerrit Nauber equalized for the Eagles just four minutes later to send the game into extra time.

Oliver Valaker Edvardsen, Sylla Sow and Thibo Baeten all struck apiece in the additional 30 minutes to send them into the next round and add some wind to their sails.

Vitesse, meanwhile, are down in 15th place on the top-flight table, hovering just a point above the relegation zone. The side have won just twice in 10 games, the second of which was a 3-1 defeat of NEC last month.

Since then, the Vites drew twice more and lost once. On Thursday, the Arnhem outfit cut themselves some slack with a slender 1-0 defeat of Groene Ster in the first round of the KNVB Cup.

Go Ahead Eagles vs Vitesse Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 42 previous clashes between the sides, with Vitesse winning 21 times over Go Ahead Eagles and losing on 14 occasions.

Go Ahead Eagles last beat Vitesse on October 2021, a 2-1 victory away from home.

Vitesse are unbeaten in their last three encounters with Go Ahead Eagles, winning twice.

Vitesse have won five of their last seven clashes with Go Ahead Eagles.

Go Ahead Eagles have kept a clean sheet in their last league games: 4-0 vs Heracles, 0-0 vs Sparta Rotterdam and 0-0 vs Almere.

Go Ahead Eagles vs Vitesse Prediction

Go Ahead Eagles have a poor record against Vitesse in recent times. But given the Vites' struggles right now, this is a great chance for the Kowets to improve their head-to-head record. We're betting on Go Ahead Eagles to do exactly that with a narrow win.

Prediction: Go Ahead Eagles 2-1 Vitesse

Go Ahead Eagles vs Vitesse Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Go Ahead Eagles to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes