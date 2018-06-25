Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Go all out and support your team with their original World Cup merchandise!

The Jabong World Cup Store: The one-stop shop for all your World Cup merchandise needs

Jabong
CONTRIBUTOR
News 25 Jun 2018, 18:45 IST
72

<p>

After a 4-year wait, the World Cup is back. The first two rounds of matches have been played by all teams and we’ve seen some spectacular football in action.

Harry Kane leads the goal-scoring charts courtesy a hat-trick in a 6-1 hammering of Panama, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku close behind. Iceland pulled off the biggest upset of the tournament by holding Lionel Messi’s Argentina 1-1 on their World Cup debut.

Another result that shook the world was the loss of the defending champions against Mexico, who beat the Germans for the first time ever. Brazil started their World Cup campaign with a whimper, drawing 1-1 to Switzerland but returned to winning ways against Costa Rica.

With the World Cup well and truly underway, football fever has bit the Indian football fans courtesy the spectacle in Russia. We’ve seen kids sporting their favourite players’ jerseys. The No. 10 Argentina jersey (Messi) and Portugal’s No. 7 (Ronaldo) are quite popular among the fans.

Fans have been flocking to different stores to buy their favourite player’s/team’s merchandise. One place where you can find all of it together is the Jabong World Cup Store, a dedicated store for all football fans where you can find a plethora of World Cup gear – be it jerseys, football, boots, fan shirts, and accessories.

What sets the Jabong World Cup store apart is the availability of everything a football fan needs at one place. The collection is mesmerising and the categorisation impressive.

If you’re a striker and are looking for new boots, all you need to do is pick your position and you get a customised collection of shoes handpicked to make the most of a forward’s skill. The same goes for defenders and midfielders.

<p>

You can also shop for your preferred shoes based on the kind of ground you play on – Indoor, Turf, or Firm Ground.

Similarly, if you support England, all you need to do is go to the England store and you get an entire collection of the Three Lions’ World Cup gear. Stars like Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar, and Muller also have their own range on the Store.

So, what are you waiting for? Kit yourself up in your favourite team’s & player’s colours at the comfort of your home. Buy your official World Cup merchandise only from the Jabong World Cup store now!

FIFA WC 2018 Portugal Football Spain Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Leisure Reading
World Cup 2018: 3 teams who held the FIFA World Cup and...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Final Matchday: Group B Preview
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Matchday 1 Combined XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: How Fair Play could settle Spain and...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 players to watch out for on Matchday 7
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Portugal Team vs Spain, Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Doesn't matter what the question is,...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018, Portugal vs Spain: Five things to...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Portugal 3-3 Spain; Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Portugal vs Spain: Match Preview
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
FT URU RUS
3 - 0
 Uruguay vs Russia
FT SAU EGY
2 - 1
 Saudi Arabia vs Egypt
FT IRA POR
1 - 1
 Iran vs Portugal
FT SPA MOR
2 - 2
 Spain vs Morocco
Today DEN FRA 07:30 PM Denmark vs France
Today AUS PER 07:30 PM Australia vs Peru
Today NIG ARG 11:30 PM Nigeria vs Argentina
Today ICE CRO 11:30 PM Iceland vs Croatia
Tomorrow KOR GER 07:30 PM Korea Republic vs Germany
Tomorrow MEX SWE 07:30 PM Mexico vs Sweden
Tomorrow SER BRA 11:30 PM Serbia vs Brazil
Tomorrow SWI COS 11:30 PM Switzerland vs Costa Rica
28 Jun JAP POL 07:30 PM Japan vs Poland
28 Jun SEN COL 07:30 PM Senegal vs Colombia
28 Jun ENG BEL 11:30 PM England vs Belgium
28 Jun PAN TUN 11:30 PM Panama vs Tunisia
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018/2019
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us