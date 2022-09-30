“Go jinx someone else for God’s sake!” – Dani Alves fires warning at his own club after they post wrong injury update about ex-Barcelona hero

Former Barcelona defender Dani Alves hit out at his current club Pumas after the Mexican side revealed in a statement that the defender has suffered an injury and will be out for a while.

Alves, 39, is hoping to find a place in the Brazil squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Hence, he was agitated by his club's statement and fired back at them.

Here's what Pumas wrote in their statement:

“Dani Alves will not be available due to an injury to the medial collateral ligament of his right knee, which is still under evaluation by the club's medical team.” (h/t GOAL)

However, Alves didn't like those comments, and the Brazilian replied that he didn't travel with the team as a precaution after getting hit in training.

"Go jinx someone else for God's sake! My friend Diogo hit me in training and as a precaution I did not travel.”

Meu amigo Diogo me acertou no treino e por precaução não viajei 🤦🏾‍♂️ TNT Sports Brasil @TNTSportsBR O Pumas informou que @DaniAlvesD2 sofreu uma lesão de ligamento colateral medial no joelho direito. Não sabemos quanto tempo o craque ficará fora dos gramados, mas desejamos que a recuperação seja breve! O Pumas informou que @DaniAlvesD2 sofreu uma lesão de ligamento colateral medial no joelho direito. Não sabemos quanto tempo o craque ficará fora dos gramados, mas desejamos que a recuperação seja breve! 🙏 https://t.co/qD7A8o5h8r Vão zicar outro pelo amor de DeusMeu amigo Diogo me acertou no treino e por precaução não viajei 🤦🏾‍♂️ twitter.com/tntsportsbr/st… Vão zicar outro pelo amor de Deus 😂 😂!Meu amigo Diogo me acertou no treino e por precaução não viajei 🤦🏾‍♂️ twitter.com/tntsportsbr/st…

Pumas released yet another statement apologizing to the player for their mistake. They clarified the incident by pointing out that due to the team traveling there was a lack of communication with the medical team.

“To clarify the misunderstanding about the injury of our player Dani Alves, the national university club reports: The player received a blow to the knee at the end of training and as a precaution did not travel to face F.C Juarez. The injury requires basic treatment and rest. Due to a lack of communication and the team's trip to Ciudad Juarez, wrong information was published. For this mistake, we offer an apology to Dani Alves.”

Alves joined the Mexican outfit earlier this summer after being released by Barcelona at the start of the season. He has made 12 appearances for the Mexican side since, providing four assists.

Former Chelsea defender expresses concern over Barcelona star Memphis Depay ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Barcelona star Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay is one of the leading attackers for the Netherlands. However, he has become a bit-part player at Barcelona this season.

Former Chelsea defender Mario Melchiot believes the lack of game time could be troublesome for the Dutch player as he might lack rhythm at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Here's what he told ESPN:

"Playing as a player, you want the rhythm, you want to be playing every week. To him, especially the way he plays because he's used to always playing, It's the first time that he won't be performing in those many games back to back. He's one of the key players as well in the side, he's the main striker."

