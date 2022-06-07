"Go out and prove a point" – Noel Whelan says Arsenal star who 'could still be a beneficial asset' must go on loan

Noel Whelan has claimed he wouldn't be surprised if Arsenal loaned-out their young defender Nuno Tavares following a difficult debut season in English football.

The 22-year-old arrived at the Emirates Stadium last summer following a £7.2 million transfer from Benfica (per Transfermarkt) and made 28 appearances across the campaign, including 13 Premier League starts.

Mikel Arteta was forced to play Tavares when first-choice left-back Kieran Tierney was struck down with an injury. But the former Portugal U21 international was horribly exposed and put-in numerous sub-par performances as Arsenal eventually missed out on the top four.

According to The Athletic, the north London club have "discussed the possibility" of loaning Tavares out for next season to aid his development.

While Whelan believes the young full-back can offer something to Arteta's side, the former Leeds forward admitted a loan move might be best in the near future.

Whelan told Football Insider:

"Everyone always has an opportunity to come back if they're loaned out. He's got to show character now and put the performances in to really catch Arteta's eye. He's got to go out and prove a point.

"It doesn't surprise me. He’s had good games, but he's also had terrible games. It's that inconsistency which has probably forced Arteta's hand and led him to decide to loan him out.

"If he can have a consistent season elsewhere then he could still be a beneficial asset for Arsenal in the long-term."

Arsenal legend Ian Wright slams Tavares for foul-throw against Newcastle which led to goal

The Gunners blew their best chance of finishing in the Premier League's top four for the time since 2016, with their defeat to Newcastle in their penultimate game of the season all but confirming Tottenham's spot in the Champions League.

Arsenal lost the clash at St. James' Park 2-0, and Wright was furious with Tavares as the youngster's foul throw led to the Magpies' first goal.

Wright told Premier League Productions (as per The Metro):

"When you look at the first goal it was our throw on. 'We're going for top four and we've got players taking foul throws! It's a foul throw! You think to yourself, "What are you doing?"

Wright added:

"When you’re going for fourth you've got to be more resolute than that, you can't make mistakes like that. Yes it's an own goal but we've been the architects of our own downfall it's terrible play."

But Arsenal also think the Europa League group stage could help his progression at the club.



