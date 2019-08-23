Goal riot continues on Day 4 of Subroto Cup U14 Sub Junior Boys

Day 4 brought about some exciting action

On Day 4 of Subroto Cup International Football tournament, West Bengal’s Ashokenagar Boys’ Seconday School (H.S.) staged a spirited comeback with three hat-tricks by Rajibul Islam, Md. Jahedi Hasan, and Mujibar Mondal as they scored a prolific 11-0 win over Our Lady Mount Carmel School, Goa, in their Pool-D match, after having lost to the defending Champion Unique Model Academy, Manipur 4-0 in their opening game.

In Pool-G, Govt. Orient Higher Secondary School, Edathanathukara (Palakkad), Kerala, rode an emphatic performance by Aris Khan, who scored five goals, in their 6-0 win over Mamta Modern Senior Secondary School, H-Block (Vikaspuri), New Delhi.

In Pool A:

Shri Lilanand High School, Jasidih (Deoghar), Jharkhand – 6 (Ravi Hembram 1’, 10’, 37’, Santosh Soren 32’, Akash Hembram 39’, 47’) defeatedPathways World School, International Board of Schools (IBSO), Gurgaon – 0.

In Pool D:

Ashokenagar Boys’ Secondary School (H.S.), West Bengal – 11 (Rajibul Islam 3’, 9’, 23’, Md. Jahedi Hasan 16’, 18’, 47’, Mujibar Mondal 20’, 32’, 36’, Samim Islam 25’, Toufil Alam 41’) defeated Our Lady Mount Carmel School, Goa – 0.

In Pool E:

Tripura Sports School, Panisagar – 2 (Stephen Darlung 23’ and Binod Kumar Reang 28’) defeated KV Maithon Dam (Ranchi), Jharkhand – 1(Abhilin Kumar Singh 40’).

In Pool F:

SAI, NSEC, Salt Lake City, Kolkata – 2 (Ghuque Chishi 25’, Alex K. Ginsuanmung 43’) drew with Maharan Pratap Sports College, Raipur (Dehradun), Uttarakhand – 2 (Harsh Chhimwal 1’, Akshit Negi 44’)

In Pool G:

Betkuchi High School, Sawkuchi (Guwahati), Assam – 11 (Mintu Barman 15’, Geolang Basumatary 16’, 25’, Nixon Brahma 18’, Hari Rabha 19’, 28’, 45’, 47’, Saityajit Bay 26’, 42’, Ranjan Narjari 46’) defeated Sainik School, Tilaiya (Koderma), Jharkhand – 0.

Govt. Orient Higher Secondary School, Edathanathukara (Palakkad), Kerala – 6 (Md. Samir 6’, Aris Khan 19’, 22’, 29’, 37’, 41’) defeated Mamta Modern Senior Secondary School, H-Block (Vikaspuri), New Delhi – 0

In Pool H:

Meghalaya’s District War Sepngi Christian Higher Sec. School – 3 (Rimakhraw Kharmunid 8’, Wansiendor Nengnong 24’, Rymbai 28’) defeated Major Dhyan Chand Sports College Safai, UP – 0.