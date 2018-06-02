Goalkeepers who Liverpool could look to sign this summer transfer window

Looking at possible goalkeepers Liverpool could purchase this summer.

Liverpool look certain to buy a new keeper after Karius's nightmare show in Kiev

Liverpool’s impressive run to the Champions League final gave the fans a lot of optimism for some long awaited silverware for the club. However, two mistakes from goalkeeper Loris Karius proved very costly for the side and the Reds had to settle for the runners up medals.

Ever since the departure of Pepe Reina in 2013, the club have struggled to find a reliable keeper. Simon Mignolet was given an extended run, but never managed to convince with his performances.

Klopp brought in young Karius for a low fee, and the German keeper did try to repay the manager’s faith with some solid performances in the latter half of the 2017-18 season after a rather shaky start to his Liverpool career.

Mignolet and Danny Ward are set to leave this summer in search for regular football, which means that the club was always in the market for a new keeper. And post the horror show in Kiev, it’s almost certain that Liverpool will look to have a new face between the sticks at the start of next season.

The big money investment in Virgil van Dijk has paid rich dividends, with the team’s defence suddenly looking a lot more assured. Experts and fans both believe that the club should do the same in their search for a new keeper and not hold back on splashing big to get a proven world class player.

We look at some of the options that Klopp and Liverpool’s transfer team would be assessing as they look to strengthen the first-team in a position which is arguably the team’s weakest link right now.

#1 Jan Oblak

Jan Oblak is considered to be one of the top goalkeepers in the world

It is believed that the Atletico Madrid keeper has a release clause of £87 million in his contract, and many fans feel that Liverpool shouldn’t look any further beyond the widely-admired Slovenian international who is considered to be among the top goalkeepers in the world.

While reports suggest that Atletico are trying to offer Oblak an improved deal which also doubles his release clause, the 25-year-old keeper has been coy whenever asked about his plans to sign the new contract.

The fact that Atletico are also believed to be scouting for Oblak replacements will further encourage his potential suitors.

With PSG also reported to be monitoring Oblak’s situation, Liverpool fans will want their club to move swiftly and pay up the amount required to get the keeper.

Jan Oblak for Atlético Madrid across all competitions this season:



• 48 games

• 29 clean sheets

• 26 goals conceded



Part of the meanest defence in Europe. ⛔️ pic.twitter.com/b3hNvtoDnW — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 16, 2018