GOAT debate: Lionel Messi has more international goals against FIFA's top 50 teams than Cristiano Ronaldo

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 163 // 19 Jun 2019, 17:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ronaldo and Messi have scaled unprecedented heights in football in the last decade

What's the story?

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has been reported to have scored more international goals against FIFA's top 50 football teams than Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo, despite the Portuguese talisman having tallied more goals overall.

In case you didn't know...

Since the 2018-19 season has concluded in Europe's top five leagues, the talismanic duo have shifted their focus to their national sides, Portugal and Argentina, and their experiences have been contrasting so far.

Ronaldo recently led Portugal to the inaugural UEFA Nations League title by defeating the Netherlands in the finals, thereby adding another trophy besides the 2016 Euros to his international cabinet.

Meanwhile, Messi's hopes of international success suffered a blow when Argentina succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to Colombia in their opening Copa America game. The 31-year-old has often been criticised for his inability to help the Albiceleste win major trophies, with the under-20 World Cup and an Olympic medal the only international silverware he has to show for.

The heart of the matter

A report recently revealed that Ronaldo has a higher international goal tally than Messi when friendlies are removed. The Juventus ace netted 71 of his 88 goals in qualifying games and major events while the Barcelona maestro only scored 35 (out of his total 67) in similar situations.

However, GiveMeSport has now claimed that it is Messi who has the upper hand in terms of international goals as the La Masia graduate has scored more goals against better opposition. The report reveals that the Blaugrana captain netted 56 of his 67 goals against teams ranked in the FIFA Top 50, while Ronaldo has only scored 35 of his 88 goals against the top fifty teams.

What's next?

The longstanding debate between the two aces will undoubtedly continue for as long as they play and it will take a few decades before we see a similar rivalry in football.

While Ronaldo is currently free from international duty, Messi will feature for Argentina in their Copa America group clash against Paraguay on Thursday.