GOAT Debate: Lionel Messi left way behind by Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of goals scored at international competitions

Cristiano Ronaldo has produced a handsome return of goals while on international duty as compared to Lionel Messi.

What's the story?

Lionel Messi-led Argentina were humbled by Columbia 2-0, thanks to two late goals in their Copa America 2019 Group B opener, just days after his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo had achieved glory with Portugal at the inaugural UEFA Nations League.

Though the Nations League basically replaced international friendlies for European countries, nonetheless, the quality of teams Portugal overcame for the prize cannot be undermined.

Throughout their glistening careers, the five-time Ballon d'Or winners have struggled to replicate their stunning form with clubs for their countries. Ronaldo's recent success with Portugal has sparked a debate over whether the two players who remain almost inseparable based on club level achievements and honors, can finally be judged rationally based on international triumphs, with the right-footed ace currently ahead.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo has scored in every major international tournament he's taken part with his nation, while Messi had failed to find the back of the net at the FIFA World Cup 2010.

Even on continental level competitions, the former Real Madrid star holds the edge, having won EURO 2016, but the Barcelona man's search for an international title with Argentina still continues.

They both have a strong claim for the Ballon d'Or this year as well, though nothing's finalized as of now. If Messi can lead the Albiceleste to their first title since 1993, he will definitely be one of the strongest contenders out there.

Recently the Juventus ace took it social media to showcase his achievements for the season and we have to say his stats seem pretty convincing.

The heart of the matter...

Both of the players have had goal-laden spells with their clubs, even on the international level they are not too far behind from the all-time record of 109 goals, with the Portuguese at 88, 21 more than Messi, who's three years younger than the former.

A closer look at these goals reveals the truth behind them. When friendlies are removed from the picture, it is revealed that it is Ronaldo who has been the more prolific of the two, with 71 of his 88 goals coming in either qualifying games or at the main event itself, dwarfing Messi's tally of 35 goals achieved at the same level.

Well, we can only consider that Argentina have a better front three than Portugal, which might explain the left-footed maestro's lack of goals.

Though we may never get past the GOAT debate that's raging on for years now, if success with country counts, Ronaldo has got Messi beat there.

What's next?

Argentina are up against Paraguay on 26 June in their next Copa America fixture to bounce back from the shocking defeat.