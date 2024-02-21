Godoy Cruz vs Colo Colo Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22nd 2024

Godoy Cruz and Colo Colo go head-to-head in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores second qualifying round on Thursday.

The two sides head into the game on a fine run of form and we anticipate a thrilling battle at the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas.

Godoy Cruz continued their impressive start to the new Argentine top-flight campaign as they cruised to a 2-0 victory over Racing Club last weekend.

Daniel Walter Oldra’s men have now picked up five wins and one draw in their opening six matches this season to collect 16 points and sit top of the Primera Division Group B table.

Godoy Cruz, who are unbeaten this year, will look to keep the juggernaut rolling as they begin their quest for a place in the Copa Libertadores.

Colo Colo, on the other hand, picked up a dream start to the new Chilean Primera Division campaign as they thrashed Unión Espanola 3-0 last time out.

Jorge Almiron’s men have now won seven games on the bounce, a run which saw them clinch the Copa Chile title courtesy of a 3-1 victory over Magallanes in the final on December 13.

Having suffered a group-stage exit from the Copa Libertadores last season, Colo Colo have their sights on a return to the continental showpiece this term.

Godoy Cruz vs Colo Colo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between Godoy Cruz and Colo Colo, with both sides playing out a 2-2 draw when they first squared off in a friendly in January 2020.

Godoy Cruz have won all but one of their six matches this year, with a goalless draw against Union on February 14 being the exception.

Colo Colo are on a seven-game winning streak, scoring 13 goals and keeping five clean sheets since a 2-0 loss against Unión Española on December 3.

Godoy Cruz are unbeaten in four of their last five home matches across all competitions, claiming three wins and one draw since the start of December.

Godoy Cruz vs Colo Colo Prediction

Godoy Cruz and Colo Colo are currently on a fine run of form and we predict a thrilling contest on Thursday.

We anticipate an action-packed contest at the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas, with both sides canceling out each other’s efforts.

Prediction: Godoy Cruz 2-2 Colo Colo

Godoy Cruz vs Colo Colo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: First to score - Godoy Cruz (The hosts have opened the scoring in five of their last six outings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been at least five bookings in four of Godoy Cruz’s last five matches)