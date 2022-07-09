Goias vs Athletico Paranaense Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th July | Brasileiro Serie A 2022

The Brasileiro Serie A continues this weekend and will see Goias host Athletico Paranaense at the Estadio da Serrinha on Saturday in the 16th matchday of the Brazilian top-flight.

Goias have struggled for form of late and currently find themselves in the drop zone. After returning to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Cuiaba a fortnight ago, the Verdao once again found themselves on the losing end last time out as they were beaten 1-0 by struggling America Mineiro.

The Verdao have picked up just 17 points from 15 games this season and sit 17th in the league table. They will be looking to begin picking up points to avoid a relegation battle.

Athletico Paranaense, on the other hand, are in superb form at the moment with the appointment of veteran manager Luiz Felipe Scolari working wonders. They beat league leaders Palmeiras 2-0 on away turf in their last league outing, benefitting massively from the grossly wasteful finishing of their hosts.

The Furacao sit second in the league table with 27 points from 15 games. They will be looking to keep their strong run going this weekend as they target their first league title in over two decades.

Goias vs Athletico Paranaense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 30 meetings between Goias and Athletico Paranaense. The hosts have won 12 of those games while the visitors have won two more. Their other four meetings have ended in draws.

The Furacao have won their last three games in this fixture.

Goias are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Athletico Paranaense have one of the best away records in the Brasileiro Serie A this season, with only Palmeiras and Botafogo picking up more points on the road.

The Verdao have scored at least one goal in every one of their home games this year.

Goias vs Athletico Paranaense Prediction

Goias have won just one of their last seven games across all competitions and have failed to score any goals in three of their last four. They have, however, lost just one league game on home turf this season and will hope to maximize their home advantage come Saturday.

Athletico Paranaense, on the other hand, are in immense form, going unbeaten in their last 14 games across all competitions. They are undefeated in their last seven games on the road and are clear favorites for this one.

We are backing the visitors to win this encounter.

Prediction: Goias 1-2 Athletico Paranaense

Goias vs Athletico Paranaense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Athletico Paranaense

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the visitors' last five outings)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of the last five matchups between the two sides have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

