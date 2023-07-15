Goias vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction and Betting Tips | July 17, 2023 

Goias host Atletico Mineiro at the Estadio da Serrinha on Monday (July 17) in another round of the Brasileiro Serie A.

The hosts have endured a largely difficult league campaign and find themselves in the drop zone. Goais lost 4-3 to Santos last time out. They looked set to be headed towards a point after Joao Magno's late equaliser before Santos scored a late winner. Goias are 17th in the standings with 11 points.

Atletico, meanwhile, have also struggled this season and are falling behind in the race for continental football. They lost 1-0 to Corinthians in their last league outing and will feel they deserved more from the game after being the more dominant side in attack. The visitors are 12th in the league table with 20 points from 14 games.

Goias vs Atletico Mineiro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 32 meetings between the two sides, with both winning 11 games apiece.

Goaias have won two of their last three games in the fixture after going winless in six.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in three games in the fixture.

Only three of Goias' nine league defeats this season have come at home.

Atletico have picked up 11 points on the road this season. Only Cruzeiro (12) and league leaders Botafogo (15) have picked up more.

The Verdao have conceded 26 league goals this season, the third-highest in the competition.

Goias vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction

Goias are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just two of their last four games across competitions. They're winless in four home games.

Atletico, meanwhile, are winless in six games across competitions. They have, however, lost just one of their last five away games and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Goias 0-1 Atletico

Goias vs Atletico Mineiro Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Atletico

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of their last six games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of their last six matchups.)