Goias vs Coritiba Prediction and Betting Tips | July 3rd 2023

Goias will host Coritiba at the Estadio da Serrinha on Monday in another round of the 2023 Brasileiro Serie A campaign.

The home side have struggled for results in the league this season despite their exploits in the Copa Sudamericana group stages. They were beaten 2-0 by Red Bull Bragantino in their last league outing and could have no complaints after failing to register a shot on target throughout the game.

Goias sit 17th in the league standings with just 11 points picked up so far and will be hopeful of adding to that tally on Monday.

Coritiba have endured an even more difficult Brasileiro Serie A campaign than their midweek opponents and currently find themselves deep in the relegation zone. They were thrashed 5-1 by Gremio in their last game and were perhaps fortunate not to have lost by an even larger margin.

The visitors sit rock-bottom in the table with just four points from 12 games and will be desperate to pick up their first win of the season next week.

Goias vs Coritiba Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 28 meetings between Goias and Coritiba. The hosts have won nine of those games while the visitors have won one more. There have been nine draws between the two teams.

The hosts have lost just one of their last six games in this fixture.

The visitors have kept just one clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Only two of Goias' seven league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Coritiba are one of four teams in the Brasileiro Serie A this season yet to win a game on the road.

The Coxa are the joint-lowest-scoring side in the Brazilian top-flight this season with a goal tally of just nine.

Goias vs Coritiba Prediction

Goias have won two of their last three games and have lost just one of their last five across all competitions. They have lost just one of their last six home games and will be hopeful of a result here.

Coritiba, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and are without a win in their last 14 games on the bounce. They have lost all but one of their last nine away games and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Goias 2-1 Coritiba

Goias vs Coritiba Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Goias

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last six matchups)

