Goias vs Estudiantes Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th August 2023

Goias will play host to Estudiantes at Estádio da Serrinha in the Copa Sudamericana round of 16 on Wednesday.

Goias vs Estudiantes Preview

Goias will embark on a tough mission of overturning a three-goal deficit against high-flying Argentine side Estudiantes. The first leg showcased the traditional rivalry between Argentine and Brazilian clubs, with revenge certainly in the air as they clash in the reverse fixture. The hosts will have a full house to fight with in Goiania.

Verdao suffered a mishap in the 47th minute of the first leg when Bruno Santos was given his marching orders with the score sheet still goalless. Estudiantes took a foothold in the game and powered in three goals within 30 minutes. With the playing field now level in the second leg, Goias are expected to make a difference, but it’s a tall order.

Estudiantes achieved a breakthrough in the first leg when the Brazilians fell back to defend in the wake of the red card. However, that doesn’t make the Argentines look opportunistic as they have been brilliant so far in the campaign. They finished second in the group stage and defeated Barcelona SC 5-2 in the playoffs.

Los Pincharratas are expected to safeguard their lead at Estádio da Serrinha but head coach Eduardo Domínguez is not totally supportive of such strategy. “It’s never a good idea to protect three goals in a foreign venue. You have 90 minutes of play which is like a full day to me. So, we’ll play, attack and win in Brazil.”

Goias vs Estudiantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Goias have won once, drawn thrice, and lost once in their last five home matches.

Goias have scored five goals and also conceded five in their last five home matches.

Goias have conceded two red cards in their last five matches.

Estudiantes have won twice, drawn once, and lost twice in their last five away matches.

Goias have won twice, drawn twice, and lost once in their last five matches while Estudiantes have won all.

Goias vs Estudiantes Prediction

With just one win claimed in their last five home matches, Goias may struggle to crush their three-goal deficit even with local support. Estudiantes’ terrific wingers could make the task more difficult. However, we expect Goais to spare themselves blushes.

Estudiantes strikers Benjamín Rollheiser and Guido Carrillo sit high in the score chart with five and four goals respectively. Goais beware!

Goias are expected to win this leg due to home advantage but may fail to win the tie.

Prediction: Goias 2-1 Estudiantes

Goias vs Estudiantes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Goias to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Goias to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Estudiantes to score - Yes