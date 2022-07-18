Goias vs Fluminense Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th July | Brasileiro Serie A 2022

Goias will host Fluminense at the Estadio da Serrinha on Wednesday night in the 18th game week of the Brasileiro Serie A.

Goias have had mixed results of late, picking up two wins, two losses and two draws in their last six games across competitions. They were knocked out by Atletico Goianiense in the last 16 of the Copa do Brazil last week, losing 3-0 on aggregate. Before that, they played out a goalless draw against struggling Juventude in their league clash at the weekend.

The Verdao sit 13th in the league table with 21 points from 17 games. They'll look to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways on Wednesday.

Fluminense, meanwhile, are in brilliant form and are seeking their first league title in a decade. They played out a 2-2 draw against Sao Paulo in their last game, with Manoel drawing his side level with a glancing header in the second half after the visitors had overturned an early deficit before the break.

The visitors have picked up 28 points from 17 games and sit fifth in the league table, just three points behind Atletico Mineiro at the top of the pile. They'll look to extend their good run this week and continue their title charge.

Goias vs Fluminense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 36 meetings between Goias and Fluminense. The hosts have won 14 of those games, while the visitors have won 15. Their other seven matchups have ended in draws.

The Tricolor have won back-to-back games in this fixture after losing three of their previous four.

Only one of Verdao's six league defeats this season has come on home turf.

Only a third of Fluminense's league goals this season have come on the road.

The visitors have found the back of the net in their last seven games across competitions after failing to score in three of their previous four.

Goias vs Fluminense Prediction

Goias are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have now failed to score in five of their last seven games across competitions. They have, however, performed well on home turf and will fancy their chances here.

Fluminense, meanwhile, are on an eight-game unbeaten run across competitions, picking up six wins. They are the stronger side and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Goias 0-2 Fluminense.

Goias vs Fluminense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fluminense.

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: NO (Only one team has found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups).

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but two of Goais' last seven outings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals).

