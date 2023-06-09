Goias vs Fluminense Prediction and Betting Tips | June 11, 2023 

Goias host Fluminense at the Estadio da Serrinha on Sunday (June 11) in the Brasileiro Serie A.

The hosts have endured a torrid start to their league campaign, finding themselves in the relegation zone. Goias lost 1-0 to Cuiaba in their last league outing and could have no complaints after failing to register a shot on target. Goias are 17th in the standings with just seven points.

Fluminense, meanwhile, have endured a difficult run of results recently after a positive start to their season. They beat Red Bull Bragantino 2-1 in their last league game. Ganso and Felipe Melo got on the scoresheet in the first half before their opponents bagged a consolation in the second. The visitors are sixth in the league with 16 points from nine games.

Goias vs Fluminense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 38 meetings between Goias and Fluminense, who lead 17-14.

Fluminense have won their last four games in the fixture.

Goias are without a clean sheet in four games in the fixture.

The visitors' two league wins this season have both come at home.

All three of Fluminense's league defeats this season have come on the road.

The Verdao are the lowest-scoring side in the top flight, netting just seven times.

Goias vs Fluminense Prediction

Goias are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last seven league games. They have, however, lost just one of their last five home outings.

Fluminense, meanwhile, have lost five of their last six games after going undefeated in five. They have been poor away from home recently and may have to settle for a point.

Prediction: Goias 2-2 Fluminense

Goias vs Fluminense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Their last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in three of the hosts' last four league games.)

