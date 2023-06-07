Goias vs Gimnasia Prediction and Betting Tips | June 8th 2023

Goias will host Gimnasia at the Estadio da Serrinha on Thursday in another round of the group stages of the 2023 Copa Sudamericana campaign.

The home side have endured a difficult run of results in their Brasileiro Serie A campaign so far but are on the verge of securing a spot in the knockout stages of the Copa Sudamericana. They beat Peruvian outfit Universitario 1-0 in their last continental outing, with veteran defender Apodi coming off the bench to score a stunning late winner.

Goias sit atop their group with eight points from four games and will inch a step closer to a spot in the knockout stages with maximum points this week.

Gimnasia, meanwhile, have struggled for results both on the domestic and continental stages this season. However, they picked up their first Copa Sudamericana win of the season last month with a 1-0 victory over Independiente Sante Fe featuring a late winner from substitute Franco Torres.

The visitors sit rock-bottom in Group G with just three points picked up so far. They will be looking to avoid defeat on Thursday to retain any hope of advancement.

Goias vs Gimnasia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark just the second meeting between Goias and Gimnasia. The two sides faced off for the first-ever time in the reverse fixture last month which the hosts won 2-0.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games across all competitions.

The visitors have the worst defensive record in Group G with a goal concession tally of five.

Only two of Goias' six league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Seven of Gimnasia's nine league defeats this season have come away from home.

Goias vs Gimnasia Prediction

Goias have lost two of their last three games after going undefeated in their four games prior. They have won three of their last four home games and will be hopeful of a result here.

Gimnasia are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last four games across all competitions. They have won just two away games all year and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Goias 1-0 Gimnasia

Goias vs Gimnasia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Goias to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last eight matches)

