Goias vs Red Bull Bragantino prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021-22

The Brasileiro Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Goias play host to Red Bull Bragantino at the Estádio da Serrinha on Saturday.

Both sides head into the game separated by just one point and two places in the bottom half of the table and we expect a thrilling and absorbing contest.

Goias were denied their third win on the trot last Saturday as they fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Flamengo.

Prior to that, the Verdão ended their eight-game winless run when they saw off Atlético Goianiense 1-0 on May 8, before claiming a 1-0 victory over Santos a week later.

With eight points from their opening seven games, Goias are currently 15th in the Serie A table, one point and two places above Saturday’s visitors.

Elsewhere, Red Bull Bragantino saw their continental journey come to an end last time out as they fell to a 3-0 defeat against Nacional in Group C of the Copa Libertadores.

The Massa Bruta have now failed to taste victory in any of their last six outings across all competitions, including three straight defeats in their last three outings.

However, they will fancy their chances of ending this dry spell as they now take on an opposing side who they are unbeaten against in three consecutive meetings.

Goias vs Red Bull Bragantino Head-To-Head

With four wins from the last nine meetings between the sides, Goias holds a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture. Red Bull Bragantino have picked up three wins in that time, while two games have ended all square.

Goias Form Guide: L-W-W-D-L

Red Bull Bragantino Form Guide: L-L-L-D-L

Goias vs Red Bull Bragantino Team News

Goias

Goias will take to the pitch without Reynaldo, Hugo, Santos Silva and Luiz Filipe, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Reynaldo, Hugo, Santos Silva, Luiz Filipe

Suspended: None

Red Bull Bragantino

The trio of Aderlan, Luan Cândido and Raul have all been sidelined after recently testing positive for COVID-19. On the injury front, the visitors will be without Maycon Cleiton, Emiliano Martínez, Gabriel Novaes and Carlos Eduardo.

Injured: Maycon Cleiton, Emiliano Martínez, Gabriel Novaes, Carlos Eduardo

Suspended: None

COVID-19: Aderlan, Luan Cândido, Raul

Goias vs Red Bull Bragantino Predicted XI

Goias Predicted XI (3-5-2): Tadeu; Caetano, Da Silva, Sidimar; Diego, Apodi, Caio Vinicius, Elvis, Danilo Barcelos; Dadá Belmonte, Pedro Raul

Red Bull Bragantino Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Cleiton; Jose Hurtado, Leonardo Realpe, Natan Souza, Ramon; Eric Ramires, Jadsom; Bruno Tubarão, Hyoran, Sorriso; Jan Hurtado

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Goias vs Red Bull Bragantino Prediction

With just one point between the sides in the standings, we anticipate an exciting matchup with both sides taking the game to each other in search of all three points. We predict the spoils will be shared with both sides settling for a point apiece.

Prediction: Goias 1-1 Red Bull Bragantino

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P