Goias vs Sao Paulo Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18, 2023

Goias and Sao Paulo go head-to-head at the Estadio da Serrinha in round 27 of the Brasileiro Serie A on Wednesday (October 18).

Goias failed to find their feet last time out, as they fell to a 6-4 loss against Bahia in an action-packed contest at the Estadio da Serrinha. Armando Evangelista’s side have gone seven games without a win, losing twice, since a 1-0 win over America Mineiro in August.

With 27 points from 26 games, Goias are 18th in the Serie A standings, level on points with 17th-placed Vasco da Gama.

Meanwhile, Sao Paulo were left with a sour taste of disappointment last time out, as they were held to a goalless by Vasco da Gama, despite being in the ascendancy for large swathes.

Before that, Dorival Junior’s men were on a two-game winning streak in the league, claiming successive wins over Coritiba and Corinthians respectively. With 35 points from 26 games, Sao Paulo are tenth in the points table, two points above second-placed Cuiaba.

Goias vs Sao Paulo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sao Paulo hold a superior record in fixture, winning 20 of the last 35 meetings. Goias have picked up 12 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared thrice.

Goias have won one of their last 10 Serie A home games, losing three, since June.

Sao Paulo are one of two sides without an away win in the league this season, losing six and drawing as many in 12 games.

Goias vs Sao Paulo Prediction

Sao Paulo appear to have hit their stride in recent weeks and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling. They take on a floundering Goias side who are without a win in seven games and should come away with a narrow win.

Prediction: Goias 1-2 Sao Paulo

Goias vs Sao Paulo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sao Paulo

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in four of Sao Paulo’s last five games.)