"Going to be one of the best players in the world" - Patrice Evra tips 25-year-old Manchester United superstar to be brilliant under Erik ten Hag 

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has backed Marcus Rashford to thrive under new coach Erik ten Hag and emerge as one of the best players in the world.

Rashford scored his 100th career goal for the Red Devils in Sunday’s (October 30) 1-0 win over West Ham United in the Premier League. In addition to touching triple digits in goals, Rashford has provided 60 assists for United in his career (318 appearances).

Marcus Rashford @MarcusRashford 100 goals for this special club! I’ve been here since I was 7 years old and came through every single age group and played on every single pitch so I want to thanks all the staff, my family and team mates that have helped make this achievement possible 100 goals for this special club! I’ve been here since I was 7 years old and came through every single age group and played on every single pitch so I want to thanks all the staff, my family and team mates that have helped make this achievement possible 💯 https://t.co/GRplZmcY4y

Speaking to Betfair, Evra lauded Rashford for attaining the milestone and tipped him to become one of the best in the business under Ten Hag. The former French defender said:

“I'm not surprised he's scored 100 goals for the club. He's going to be one of the best players in the world, for sure. But you have to give him time. There's been a lot of frustration around him because we know what he's capable of.”

Evra also talked about Rashford’s change of temperament under different coaches, claiming that the Englishman had found his balance under the current Manchester United boss. Evra added:

“When we think back to when he started under Louis Van Gaal, you could see the passion there, and the way he would celebrate with his friends. Later, we had a Rashford who looked preoccupied, and as soon as you do that and make one mistake, people kill you and say you're a bad player.

“Finally, he's found the right balance, and I can see that he's happy. He's smiling, he's screaming when he scores goals.”

Rashford, 25, has emerged as Manchester United’s leading goalscorer this season, netting seven times and claiming three assists in 15 matches across competitions.

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford’s potential destinations revealed amid contract anxiety

Marcus Rashford has been in excellent form this season and could play a crucial role as the Mancunians push for a top-four spot. Given how important he has become to Ten Hag, United are likely to want to keep him around for as long as possible. However, tying him down for good might be easier said than done.

In a 2021 interview, Rashford revealed that he would always remain open to a move abroad and professed his love for La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona. He said (via the Mirror):

“I would never say no [to a move abroad].

“Other than United? I’m a big fan of Real Madrid and Barcelona, because they’ve always had great players and played attractive football. Everybody watches Real Madrid and Barcelona.”

With Rashford’s contract expiring in June 2023, he is free to sign a pre-agreement with foreign clubs from January itself. It will be interesting to see what Manchester United do to keep the Englishman from leaving Manchester next summer.

