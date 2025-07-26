Gold Coast Knights vs Auckland FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th July 2025

Gold Coast Knights host Auckland at the Gold Coast Croatia Sports Centre on Tuesday for their clash in the round of 32 at the Australia Cup. Plying their trade in the second division, the Knights are coming off the back of a poor run which has seen them win just once from their last six games.

However, that one came just last week when they saw off Eastern Suburbs 3-1 on the road, which marked just their seventh win of the league campaign.

With just 25 points from 17 games, the Queensland outfit are down in sixth position in the NPL Queensland, 10 points off leaders Moreton City.

Now, the side turn their attention towards the cup, where they hope to join fellow second league clubs Sydney United 58, Cooks Hill United and South Melbourne in the last 16.

But standing in their way are first division side Auckland FC, who are fresh off a mammoth 5-0 victory over West Coast Rangers on Tuesday in a club friendly.

The Black Knights were devastating on their day and demonstrated their potential as they prepared for the Australian Cup game in the most emphatic fashion.

Gold Coast Knights vs Auckland FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This marks the first official meeting between Gold Coast Knights and Auckland FC.

Auckland FC play their first official game of the season.

While Auckland FC are playing in the Australia Cup for the first time, Gold Coast Knights mark their fourth appearance in the competition.

The Knights have lost in the first round just once from their previous three appearances: 1-0 vs Newcastle in the 2017-18 season.

Gold Coast Knights have won just once from their last six games, but are unbeaten in their last three.

Gold Coast Knights vs Auckland FC Prediction

Auckland FC are the stronger team on paper, but there have been a few upsets in the Australia Cup so far, so Gold Coast Knights will be feeling confident of their chances, regardless. We expect a tense game here, with the Black Knights progressing narrowly.

Prediction: Gold Coast Knights 1-2 Auckland FC

Gold Coast Knights vs Auckland FC Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Auckland FC to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More