Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th May 2024

Golden Arrows will play host to Mamelodi Sundowns at Mpumalanga Stadium in the Premier Soccer League on Wednesday. The visitors remain unstoppable in their push to achieve a flawless campaign.

Golden Arrows vs Sundowns Preview

The hosts sit 11th with 32 points but could finish their campaign on a high with 12 points up for grabs across their remaining four games. However, Golden Arrows don’t appear to have the momentum to finish the season on a positive note. They are winless in their last five matches, during which they conceded 14 goals against five.

Abafana Bes'thende held Mamelodi Sundowns to a 1-1 draw in their previous visit to the Mpumalanga Stadium. The hosts could draw inspiration from that outcome ahead of Wednesday’s clash but the fire-spitting visitors remain a tall order. Golden Arrows could hit the top seven if they snatch maximum points.

Sundowns are the new Premier Soccer League champions. They clinched their seventh back-to-back title following a 5-1 thrashing of Kaizer Chiefs on Thursday. The party will continue in Durban, with the visitors aiming to achieve a flawless domestic season. Sundowns are yet to lose in the domestic league after 24 matches played.

Masandawana boast three wins and two draws in their last five league games on the road. Their last victory at Mpumalanga Stadium dates back to October 2021. However, they have had the better of Golden Arrows on three occasions since then at Loftus Versfeld Stadium. The visitors are not expected to display any sense of complacency.

Golden Arrows vs Sundowns Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Golden Arrows have lost four times and drawn once in their last five clashes with Sundowns.

Golden Arrows have drawn thrice and lost twice in their last five home matches against Sundowns.

Golden Arrows have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

Sundowns have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Golden Arrows have drawn thrice and lost twice in their last five matches while Sundowns have won four times and lost once.

Golden Arrows vs Sundowns Prediction

The hosts’ defensive woes have been a major setback this season. They have conceded more goals (41) than every other team except bottom-placed Cape Town Spurs (42). They are unlikely to improve significantly before the close of the season.

Sundowns star Lucas Ribeiro is pursuing top scorer Iqraam Rayners of Stellenbosch (12 and 13 goals respectively). The Brazilian is confident of closing the gap.

Sundowns come into this match as the favorites based on form, and we expect them to secure a comfortable victory

Prediction: Golden Arrows 1-3 Sundowns

Golden Arrows vs Sundowns Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Sundowns to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Sundowns to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Golden Arrows to score - Yes