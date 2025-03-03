Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction and Betting Tips | March 5th 2025

Golden Arrows and Mamelodi Sundowns will battle for three points in a South African Premiership round 21 clash on Wednesday (March 5th). The game will be played at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.

The home side will be looking to bounce back from the 2-0 defeat they suffered away to TS Galaxy over the weekend. Keagan Dolly broke the deadlock for the hosts in the 13th minute while Puso Dithejane doubled the lead deep into injury time.

Sundowns, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 home win over Kaizer Chiefs. Lucas Ribeiro's 41st-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The win saw them open up an 18-point lead at the summit, having garnered 54 points from 20 games. Golden Arrows are 11th on 20 points.

Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Mamelodi Sundowns have 30 wins from the last 54 head-to-head games. Golden Arrows were victorious 13 times while 11 games ended in stalemates.

Their most recent clash came in February 2024 when Sundowns claimed a 4-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

Five of the last seven head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Sundowns have kept a clean sheet in five of the last seven head-to-head games.

Golden Arrows are winless in their last five games across competitions (three losses).

Sundowns have won 10 of their last 11 competitive games (one loss).

Seven of Sundowns' last nine league games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction

Golden Arrows are just three points above the relegation zone and their patchy form means they will be looking nervously over their shoulders. Their last four home games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin as their home games tend to be cagey affairs.

Sundowns, for their part, have an 18-point lead over Orlando Pirates, albeit having played four games more than the team in second. The defending champions are currently on a five-game winning streak and have not lost any of the last 14 head-to-head games (nine wins) in this fixture.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing the visitors to claim a comfortable win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Golden Arrows 0-3 Mamelodi Sundowns

Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Mamelodi Sundowns to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Sundowns to score over 1.5 goals

