Golden Arrows vs Orlando Pirates Prediction and Betting Tips | February 19th 2025

Golden Arrows and Orlando Pirates will battle for three points in a South African Premiership matchday 18 clash on Wednesday (February 19th). The game will be played at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.

Ad

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Cape Town City a fortnight ago. They went ahead through Bongani Cele's 15th-minute strike while Tsheghofatso Nyama equalized three minutes into the second half.

Pirates, meanwhile, secured a 3-1 home win over Baroka in the Nedbank Cup round of 16. Tsheghofatso Mabasa was the star of the show as he scored a hat-trick while Sydney Malivha scored a consolation strike with 15 minutes left on the clock.

Ad

Trending

The Buccaneers will shift their attention back to the league where their last game saw them suffer a 4-1 thrashing away to Mamelodi Sundowns.

The loss left them in second spot in the table, having garnered 33 points from 14 games. Golden Arrows are 10th with 20 points to their name.

Golden Arrows vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Orlando Pirates have 30 wins from the last 52 head-to-head games. Golden Arrows were victorious seven times while 15 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in April 2024 when Pirates claimed maximum points with a 7-1 home thrashing.

Six of Pirates' last seven games across competitions have produced over 2.5 goals and also witnessed goals at both ends.

Golden Arrows have won just one of their last seven league games (four draws).

Pirates have won six of their last seven games across competitions (one loss).

Ad

Golden Arrows vs Orlando Pirates Prediction

Golden Arrows are currently on a four-game winless run across competitions. Furthermore, they have not won any of the last six head-to-head games, losing each of the last four on the bounce.

Orlando Pirates, are nine points behind table-toppers and seven-time defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns with two games in hand. They will be aiming to bounce back from the thrashing they received at the hands of Sundowns last time out and are the favorites in this game.

Ad

We are backing the visitors to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Golden Arrows 1-3 Orlando Pirates

Golden Arrows vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Orlando Pirates to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback