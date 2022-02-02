"Good luck on your next chapter" - Tottenham Hotspur superstar Harry Kane sends heartwarming message to Dele Alli after Everton move

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has sent a heartfelt message to Dele Alli following the midfielder's move to Everton on Deadline Day.

Alli signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Toffees until the end of June 2024. The deal allowed him to leave on a free transfer, with the Merseyside outfit required to cough up £10 million once the Englishman plays 20 games for them. Spurs could reportedly get up to £40 million out of the deal.

After the transfer was officially announced, Kane took to his social media handles to bid farewell to his compatriot and wish him well. He posted:

"Good luck on your next chapter @dele_official. We’ve had some great memories together over the past 7 years. Thank you for everything you have given me and the club! See you soon."

Kane and Alli shared a prolific attacking partnership during their time together in the Tottenham Hotspur and England squads. The duo combined for 33 goals in 233 matches for club and country.

Since his arrival on February 2015, Alli has made 269 appearances for Spurs across all competitions, scoring 67 goals and providing 61 assists. He was also named PFA Young Footballer of the Year twice during his stint with the north London side.

Dele Alli seeks fresh start at Everton

Despite being a first-team regular under Mauricio Pochettino, Alli fell out of favor under the Argentine's successors - Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte. He started only seven games for Spurs in the Premier League last campaign and has only made eight league starts for the club this season.

The 25-year-old is now looking forward to a new start at Everton. He told the club's official website after his move:

"I’m delighted to have signed for Everton, a huge club with a great fanbase and history. I'm eager to get started and can't wait for my first game in an Everton shirt. I’m looking forward to helping the team and the opportunity to work with the new manager Frank Lampard."

Alli is expected to debut for Everton in their Premier League match against Newcastle United next Tuesday. The Toffees currently occupy 16th place on the league table, with 19 points from 20 games.

Edited by Diptanil Roy