"Good planning" - Danny Mills heaps praise on Liverpool's recruitment as star concerned about his future at the club

Former England right-back Danny Mills has heaped praise on Liverpool's brilliant recruitment.

The 44-year-old has claimed that the arrival of Luis Diaz from FC Porto in January could see Sadio Mane seek a move away from Anfield.

Mills has lavished praise on how the Merseyside club have recruited Diaz with the clock ticking on Mane's contract.

Football Insider reported that the Senegal international is fearing that Liverpool could be looking to cash in on him with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2023.

It is claimed that the 29-year-old had hoped that his long-term future would be sorted by now, but the ongoing stalemate in contract negotiations has made him worried.

Mills believes the Reds have done really well to prepare for life without the likes of Sadio Mane and possibly even Mohamed Salah.

The 44-year-old told Football Insider:

“What Liverpool have done with their transfer policy and the players they have brought in is prepare for what’s after Mane, what’s after Mo Salah.”

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Since switching to a centre-forward role, Sadio Mane has 5 goal contributions in 4 games.



He only has 3 less NPGs than Salah in the league this season too. An underrated season? Since switching to a centre-forward role, Sadio Mane has 5 goal contributions in 4 games.He only has 3 less NPGs than Salah in the league this season too. An underrated season? https://t.co/HMUswyER4O

“With the signings they’ve brought in you can understand it. Luis Diaz looks a real player with out-and-out quality. He can play through the middle and off either wing. It’s good recruitment and good planning from Liverpool, looking at the long-term."

Mills has claimed that Jurgen Klopp's side will eventually have to replace the likes of Mane and Salah at one point in time.

Both forwards have their contracts expiring in the summer of 2023 and the Reds are yet to tie them down with new deals.

But the former England international has claimed that Jurgen Klopp's side will be ready for it when either of the two or both of them depart.

“Mane and Salah are not going to go on forever. There will come a point where they will have to be replaced, for whatever reason, and that might be in 18 months time or it could be in two or three years time," the former Leeds United defender added. “They are putting into place things now to combat that. For whatever reason, if Mane is not happy and wants to move on, so be it. He could now go, for sure.”

Mane still remains a key cog in Liverpool machine

Sadio Mane remains an indispensable player at Anfield. He scored his 14th goal in all competitions on Saturday to secure all three points for Klopp's side against West Ham United.

However, the Reds certainly deserve the plaudits for their excellent work in bringing in the likes of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz. They look capable of filling in the boots of their famous front three of Salah, Mane and Firmino.

Leanne Prescott @_lfcleanne As for Luis Diaz, hard to think of many players who have slotted in so quickly and so seamlessly. Has been sensational since signing. As for Luis Diaz, hard to think of many players who have slotted in so quickly and so seamlessly. Has been sensational since signing.

Mane turns 30 next month and has his contract expiring in 2023. Both Salah and Firmino also find themselves in similar situations.

It wouldn't be too much of a surprise if Liverpool decide to cash in on one of the three or possibly two in the summer.

