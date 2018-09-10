Reports: Zidane wants to bring in four players if appointed by Manchester United

Suman Dey FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 1.52K // 10 Sep 2018, 11:25 IST

Rumors of Zinedine Zidane as Mourinho's potential replacement doesn't seem to settle down.

What's the rumor?

According to the Mirror, former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has identified four potential targets for Manchester United if he replaces Jose Mourinho next summer. The four players who are rumoured to be his transfer priorities - Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos, Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich, James Rodriguez from Real Madrid who is currently on loan at Bayern Munich and PSG striker Edinson Cavani.

In case you didn't know...

Zinedine Zidane is currently unemployed after two and half years of managerial career with Real Madrid where he won three Champions League in three seasons. Such was the gravity of his achievements that he is argued to be the best manager in the world right now.

Apart from the three UCL, he also won the La Liga and five other trophies in his short but remarkable stint with the Spanish giants.

The heart of the matter

Gossip of a rift between the manager and the board at Manchester United doesn't seem to fade away. Even before the Premier League began, there were debates about Jose Mourinho could be the first manager to get sacked in the new Premier League season.

The start of the season has added fuel to those rumours with United's shambolic results against Spurs and Brighton highlighted by disappointing defensive performances. Fans were calling for a sack with the belief that Jose Mourinho is not the man to bring back the lost glory to Old Trafford.

Rumour Rating: 5/10

Though the Mirror is a reliable source but still the exit of Jose Mourinho from Manchester United is a long way off for the time being. Jose Mourinho will be hoping these rumours doesn't change the perspective of a player who might become complacent thinking of an imminent change in the managerial position.

The season has just started, and few wins here and there and improvement of player-manager relationship could put all these rumours to bed and even extend Mourinho's time at United for another season.